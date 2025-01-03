BGT 2024-25: Manjrekar Praises Bumrah’s Fired-Up Performance in Intense Day of Test Cricket

In a thrilling moment during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah showcased his fiery spirit as he dismissed Australia’s Usman Khawaja with the final ball of the day. Despite a challenging day on the field, Bumrah’s passion and energy did not go unnoticed, earning praise from former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

Bumrah’s Fiery Performance Shines

Bumrah, known for his incredible pace and precision, had a standout moment as he sent Khawaja packing for just two runs. After the dismissal, a visibly pumped-up Bumrah was seen giving a send-off to Australian batter Sam Konstas, with the Indian fielders joining in. Manjrekar highlighted how rare it is to see Bumrah display such emotion, especially towards the end of a long series.

“It’s great to see this kind of emotion at the end of a long series. Bumrah has been phenomenal, and his performance today is something special. When Bumrah is fired up like this, it speaks volumes about the intensity of the moment,” said Manjrekar on Star Sports.

He also noted how players like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were equally fired up, contrasting with the calm demeanor of players like KL Rahul and Washington Sundar, who maintained their composure.

Scott Boland’s Relentless Bowling

The Australian team, led by seamer Scott Boland, put India on the back foot by bowling them out for just 185 runs. Boland finished with impressive figures of 4-31, continuing his exceptional form in the series, especially after replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Simon Kaitch, former Australia cricketer, praised Boland for his relentless approach and wicket-taking abilities. “Boland gets the ball in dangerous areas early, and that’s why he’s so successful. He’s known for taking wickets in clumps, especially with movement around the off-stump,” said Kaitch. He also lauded Boland’s remarkable average in Australia, noting his consistent ability to take key wickets, particularly early in a batsman’s innings.

High-Quality Cricket at the End of a Long Series

Despite India’s struggles with the bat, the cricket on display was high-quality, with both teams showing great intensity and passion. Manjrekar commended the players for their energy and focus, especially considering the length of the ongoing series.

As the day concluded with Australia at 9/1, the excitement surrounding the match continued to build, with all eyes on the remaining action in this captivating BGT 2024-25 series.