‘Bhasad Macha’ from ‘Deva’ Drops: Shahid Kapoor’s Swag Meets Mika Singh’s Electrifying Beats

Mumbai: The much-awaited track ‘Bhasad Macha’ from Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming action thriller ‘Deva’ has officially been released, creating waves among fans. Featuring high-energy beats, groovy rhythms, and an electrifying hook, the song is set to be a dance anthem.

‘Bhasad Macha’ Brings Power-Packed Vocals & High-Octane Moves

Sung by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri, the song boasts a pulsating composition by Vishal Mishra, with Raj Shekhar’s impactful lyrics adding to the hype. Choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis, the music video showcases Shahid Kapoor’s effortless swag alongside Pooja Hegde’s bold elegance, making for an explosive on-screen chemistry.

The iconic “Ala Re Ala, Deva Ala” chant amps up the energy, ensuring the song stays on repeat for fans. The choreography, sharp and fluid, features a signature hook step that is already trending on social media.

Shahid Kapoor & Pooja Hegde’s On-Screen Magic

Shahid Kapoor steps into the role of a fierce cop, exuding raw energy, while Pooja Hegde adds grace and intensity to the visuals. The duo’s seamless coordination and dynamic performance create a magnetic screen presence that captivates audiences.

‘Deva’ – A High-Octane Action Thriller

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ is backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film also stars Pavail Gulati in a key role, reportedly as another cop.

Speaking about the film earlier at IIFA 2024, Shahid Kapoor teased:

“It’s an action-packed thriller with a gripping mystery. My character is extremely aggressive, and the film is designed to keep audiences on the edge. We are working on an explosive teaser and trailer, and I can’t wait for the audience’s feedback!”

The highly anticipated action thriller ‘Deva’ is set to release on January 31, 2025. With its intense action, suspenseful storyline, and powerful soundtrack, the film is expected to be a major blockbuster.