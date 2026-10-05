Bird Flu Detected in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur, around 2,500 Chickens Die

Visakhapatnam: Concern has gripped Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district following the confirmation of bird flu at a poultry farm in Sudarampuram village of Bukkarayasamudram mandal.

Around 2,500 chickens reportedly died suddenly at the poultry farm over the past few days, prompting officials from the Animal Husbandry Department to collect samples for testing.

The samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for further examination. Tests subsequently confirmed the presence of the bird flu virus.

Following confirmation of the infection, the district administration intensified preventive measures to contain the possible spread of the disease. An area within a 10-kilometre radius of Sudarampuram village has been declared a surveillance zone.

The affected poultry farm has been brought under official monitoring, and necessary measures have been initiated. Officials from the Animal Husbandry, Health, Revenue and Police departments jointly inspected the affected area and reviewed the situation.

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Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and avoid disposing of dead chickens, poultry waste or chicken remains in open areas, along roadsides or at unauthorised locations, as such practices could increase the risk of the virus spreading.

The movement of poultry and other related activities in the affected area are also being closely monitored. Officials said they are keeping a constant watch on the situation and taking precautionary measures to prevent further transmission.

The sudden deaths of a large number of chickens and subsequent confirmation of bird flu have also raised concern among local poultry farm owners. Authorities have appealed to people not to pay attention to rumours and to follow precautionary guidelines issued by the administration.

Officials are currently monitoring the affected farm and surrounding areas, while multiple departments are working together to contain the outbreak and prevent any further spread of bird flu.