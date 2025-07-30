BIRED Announces Free Skill Training for Jobless Youth in Hyderabad Starting August 18, Details Inside

Hyderabad: Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) will conduct a 37-day free vocational training programme for rural and urban unemployed men for self-employment. The 37-day free vocational training programme will be held from August 18 to September 24.

Candidates between 19 and 30 years are eligible for the training, which will be offered on the institute’s premises at Rajendra Nagar. “Those candidates who are continuing studies, who attended similar training, those who completed B.Ed, Engineering, MBA, and MCA, and the persons suffering from health issues are not eligible”.

The training courses include MS-Office (Inter Pass and above), Refrigerator & AC repair (SSC pass and above), and Electrician & Motor winding repair (SSC fail/pass and above).

During the training, all facilities, including boarding and laboratory, will be offered free of cost. The last date for receiving applications is August 16. For more details, visit https://www.bired.org.