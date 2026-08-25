Telangana BJP chief ends hunger strike after taking ill

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao called off his hunger strike after he fell ill on Tuesday.

He had launched a 48-hour hunger strike on Monday, demanding the state government to release the pending reimbursement dues.

As Ramchander Rao’s blood pressure dropped, causing concern among party cadres, he was advised by senior leaders to end the hunger strike.

Senior leader and MP K. Laxman offered lemon juice to the state BJP chief to end the strike.

Earlier, former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, MP Eatala Rajender, BJP floor leader in Telangana Assembly Maheshwar Reddy, party MLAs and other leaders expressed solidarity with Ramchander Rao.

Rajender slammed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over pending fee reimbursement dues. He urged the Chief Minister to think about the future of the students.

Earlier, Ramchander Rao posted on ‘X’ that he was commencing the second day of his hunger strike for Telangana’s students.

“Neither the 58-year-old self-proclaimed “youth” leader nor his “Ghulam” in Hyderabad can hear the Goonj of Telangana’s students. 40 lakh students are suffering, they are unable to pursue higher education or secure jobs because Congress government has failed to clear their fee reimbursement dues,” he wrote.

“This is the real face of Congress, its utter indifference towards our youth. All its recent attempt to project itself as the so-called custodian of India’s youth are nothing but a sham. Youth of Telangana have awakened, and are ready to teach this Congress government a fitting lesson,” he added.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government’s failure to clear pending fee reimbursement dues of nearly Rs 15,000 crore has put the future of 40 lakh students at stake.

Ramchander Rao alleged that the government has miserably failed to implement every major promise made to students and youth.

“Due to the Congress government’s negligence and irresponsibility, Telangana’s education system has plunged into a severe crisis. The education, jobs, and futures of lakhs of students have become uncertain. The Congress government should remember one thing — these very students and youth you’ve deceived will topple your government tomorrow,” he said.