BJP nominee Vishweshwar Reddy’s family assets jump 410 pc in 5 years to Rs 4,568 crore

Hyderabad: The family assets of Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP candidate from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, jumped 410 per cent in five years to Rs 4,568 crore, making him one of the richest candidates in the country.

In 2019, when he had contested as a Congress candidate from the same constituency, he had declared assets of Rs.895 crore.

Elected to Lok Sabha from Chevella on a TRS (now BRS) ticket in 2014, Vishweshwar Reddy had family assets of Rs.528 crore.

As per the affidavit submitted by him to the Election Commission while filing his nomination on Monday, the businessman-engineer declared his movable assets at Rs 1178.72 crore, which include shares in Apollo Hospital Enterprises Limited to the tune of Rs.973.22 crore.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP candidate from Telangana's Chevella Konda Vishweshwar Reddy files nomination.#LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/oflkZeMOc6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2024

His wife K. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospital, owns movable assets worth Rs. 3,203 crore including shares in Apollo Hospitals to the tune of Rs. 1500.85 crore and shares in Apollo Sindoori Hotels and other listed and unlisted companies. She owns gold ornaments with diamonds and precious stones and silver articles worth over Rs.10.40 crore.

Their dependent son K. Viraj Madhav Reddy has movable assets of Rs. 107.44 crore.

Interestingly, the ultrarich family owns no vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Vishweshwar Reddy owns immovable assets of Rs. 71.35 crore including agricultural and non-agricultural land, commercial and residential buildings in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts. His wife has immovable assets worth Rs.5.51 crore while the value of such assets of their dependent son is Rs.1.27 crore.

The couple has declared liabilities to the tune of Rs. 13.82 crore.

According to the 2019 affidavit, Vishweshwar Reddy had movable assets of Rs.223 crore while the movable assets of his wife stood at Rs.613 crore. The movable assets of their dependent son were nearly Rs.20 crore.

Vishweshwar also has immovable assets of Rs.36 crore while those of his wife are valued at Rs.1.81 crore.

The 64-year-old BJP leader had an income of Rs.4.65 crore during 2022-23 and Rs. 18.39 crore during 2021-22. His wife’s income for the same period was Rs.12.43 crore and Rs.6.86 crore respectively.

Vishweshwar Reddy has four criminal cases against him. As per the affidavit, charges have been framed in three cases. He has not been convicted in any of the cases.

An engineer and entrepreneur, Vishweshwar Reddy is a grandson of Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy, former deputy chief minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, and son of Justice Konda Madhava Reddy, former chief justice of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Chevalla constituency is in Ranga Reddy district, named after his grandfather.

Vishweshwar Reddy is the son-in-law of Pratap C Reddy, the founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals.

In 2019, he had lost the election on a Congress ticket to Ranjith Reddy of the BRS by a margin of 14,317 votes.