Politics

BJP OBC Morcha Chief criticizes Congress-led government for initiating caste census

BJP OBC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman criticized the Congress-led government for initiating the caste census and dubbed it as a political move aimed at attracting backward classes (BCs).

Uma Devi8 November 2024 - 16:17
BJP OBC Morcha Chief criticizes Congress-led government for initiating caste census
BJP OBC Morcha Chief criticizes Congress-led government for initiating caste census

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman criticized the Congress-led government for initiating the caste census and dubbed it as a political move aimed at attracting backward classes (BCs).

Speaking to the media at the BJP’s state office in Nampally on Friday, Dr. Laxman alleged that the Congress party has a longstanding record of neglecting backward communities.

Dr Laxman stated that policies implemented by former Congress leaders, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, contributed to the economic, social, educational, and political disadvantages faced by backward communities.

Also Read: HYDRAA Team Studies Karnataka’s Lake Conservation Efforts Under Lake Protection and Restoration Programhttps://munsifdaily.com/hydraa-team-studies-karnatakas-lake-conservation-efforts-under-lake-protection-and-restoration-program/

He noted that although the first Backward Classes Commission was established on January 29, 1953, under the leadership of Kaka Kalelkar, the Nehru government rejected the commission’s recommendations and opposed the very concept of “backwardness.”

He further claimed that the Congress, which ruled India for decades, had systematically ignored the needs of backward classes, leaving them marginalised.

Referring to the ongoing legacy of the Gandhi family within the Congress, Dr. Laxman argued that they have failed to support and uplift BCs.

He demanded that the Congress party formally apologize to backward classes for what he called a history of “great injustice.”

Tags
Uma Devi8 November 2024 - 16:17

Related Articles

ECI changes dates for by-polls: Voting in Kerala, Punjab and UP rescheduled to Nov 20

ECI changes dates for by-polls: Voting in Kerala, Punjab and UP rescheduled to Nov 20

4 November 2024 - 15:25
Home voting begins for Rajasthan bypolls on 7 Assembly seats

Home voting begins for Rajasthan bypolls on 7 Assembly seats

4 November 2024 - 14:54
Bandi Sanjay Kumar responds to KTR's legal notice, denies allegations

Bandi Sanjay Kumar responds to KTR’s legal notice, denies allegations

29 October 2024 - 13:10
No reunion between Raj and Uddhav, says MNS chief's son Amit Thackeray

No reunion between Raj and Uddhav, says MNS chief’s son Amit Thackeray

28 October 2024 - 14:45
Back to top button