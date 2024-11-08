BJP OBC Morcha Chief criticizes Congress-led government for initiating caste census

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman criticized the Congress-led government for initiating the caste census and dubbed it as a political move aimed at attracting backward classes (BCs).

Speaking to the media at the BJP’s state office in Nampally on Friday, Dr. Laxman alleged that the Congress party has a longstanding record of neglecting backward communities.

Dr Laxman stated that policies implemented by former Congress leaders, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, contributed to the economic, social, educational, and political disadvantages faced by backward communities.

He noted that although the first Backward Classes Commission was established on January 29, 1953, under the leadership of Kaka Kalelkar, the Nehru government rejected the commission’s recommendations and opposed the very concept of “backwardness.”

He further claimed that the Congress, which ruled India for decades, had systematically ignored the needs of backward classes, leaving them marginalised.

Referring to the ongoing legacy of the Gandhi family within the Congress, Dr. Laxman argued that they have failed to support and uplift BCs.

He demanded that the Congress party formally apologize to backward classes for what he called a history of “great injustice.”