BJP’s New Rule: Khatibs Must Get Waqf Board Approval Before Delivering Friday Khutba: Owaisi Reacts

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has proposed a new regulation requiring that mosque preachers (Khatibs) seek prior approval from the state’s Waqf Board before delivering the Friday sermon (Khutbah). The government insists that no sermon should be delivered without the Waqf Board’s consent, sparking a debate over religious freedom and governance.

The Waqf Board’s new directive is aimed at ensuring that Khatibs submit their sermons for review before offering them at the mosque. However, this move has raised significant concerns within religious circles, with critics questioning whether the government has the right to intervene in religious practices.

Asaduddin Owaisi argue that this intervention infringes upon the freedom of religious expression, as guaranteed under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which ensures the right to freely practice, profess, and propagate one’s religion.

Many believe that the Waqf Board does not have the legal authority to impose such restrictions, as the constitution grants individuals the autonomy to follow and practice their faith without governmental interference.

छत्तीसगढ़ की भाजपा सरकार का वक़्फ़ बोर्ड चाहता है के जुम्माह का खुतबा देने से पहले खतीब अपने खुतबे की जाँच वक़्फ़ बोर्ड से करवायें और बोर्ड की इजाज़त के बिना खुतबा ना दें।अब भाजपाई हमें बतायेंगे के दीन क्या है? अब अपने दीन पर चलने के लिए इनसे इजाज़त लेनी होगी? वक़्फ़ बोर्ड के पास… pic.twitter.com/fTDL6TZudI — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 17, 2024

Critics are also questioning the BJP government’s role in deciding what is appropriate religious speech, with some expressing concern that this could lead to further control over religious institutions and practices in the state.

The government’s proposal is still under discussion, and it remains to be seen whether this policy will be implemented across the state.