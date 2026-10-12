Bollaram Child Murder Case: Police Probe Suspected Involvement of Two Others

Hyderabad: Fresh details have emerged in the kidnapping and murder of a child in Bollaram, with police investigating the suspected involvement of two other persons along with the prime accused, Vikram. Preliminary information suggests that resentment over losing his job and a plan to extort money may have motivated the crime.

According to initial reports, Vikram, who was employed as a security guard at a villa community, allegedly planned to kidnap the child and demand Rs. 20 lakh from the child’s father. The community management had reportedly dismissed him about a week earlier over concerns about his behaviour. Investigators suspect that he planned the kidnapping out of resentment over his dismissal.

Police are examining the possible roles of another security guard and a local electrician, who are suspected of assisting Vikram. The second security guard allegedly made a phone call to the child’s father using his mobile phone. Investigators reportedly seized the phone and are tracing the number used to contact the family.

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The electrician is suspected of increasing the volume of Bathukamma songs to prevent the child’s cries from being heard during the festival celebrations. The other security guard is suspected of keeping watch to prevent anyone from approaching the location.

Police have reportedly taken both individuals into custody for questioning to establish whether they assisted in the kidnapping and murder. Investigators are examining the sequence of events, the alleged ransom demand and the circumstances that led to the child’s death.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. The alleged involvement of the two individuals and their precise roles in the crime are yet to be conclusively established by police.