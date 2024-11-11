EntertainmentHyderabad

Breaking News: Allu Arjun Fans Vandalize Red TV YouTube Channel Office in Protest

Fans of popular actor Allu Arjun reportedly attacked the office of the Red TV YouTube channel, expressing outrage over recent videos perceived as defamatory toward the star.

Fouzia Farhana11 November 2024 - 16:11
The fans allegedly stormed the office, damaging computers and other equipment in protest.

The fans allegedly stormed the office, damaging computers and other equipment in protest.

The incident follows the release of controversial videos on Red TV, which reportedly featured manipulated images and derogatory titles such as “Allu Arjun Struggling Between Life and Death,” infuriating his fan base. The videos were perceived as malicious and led to backlash from loyal fans, culminating in this aggressive act.

Local authorities have been alerted, and an investigation into the incident and the damage caused is underway. Both fans and the media community are urged to resolve such disputes through legal channels to prevent future escalations.

