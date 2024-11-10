Miscreants Damage Idols of Deities at Pochamma Temple in Shamshabad, Tension Escalates

Tension erupted in Shamshabad mandal, Ranga Reddy district, on Saturday night after miscreants vandalized idols of deities at the Pochamma temple in Jokul village. According to local reports, the culprits broke into the temple around midnight and damaged three idols.

The locals swiftly apprehended one of the suspects, beating him before handing him over to the police. Hindu organizations in the area also protested briefly, demanding strict action against the miscreants.

This incident marks the third such act of vandalism in Shamshabad mandal in the past week, sparking further unrest among the community.

In response to the growing tension, the police have increased security in the area to prevent further disturbances and ensure public safety. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to bring the culprits to justice.