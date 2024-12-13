Breaking News: Allu Arjun Sent to 14-Day Judicial Remand by Nampally Court

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun has received a significant setback as the Nampally Court has remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The Chikkadpally police, who had arrested the Pushpa actor as Accused No. 11 (A-11) in the case, produced him in court after conducting medical tests at Gandhi Hospital.

Following the court proceedings, the judge ordered a 14-day remand, and it is now reported that Allu Arjun is likely to be transferred to Chanchalguda Jail. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash the charges against him, claiming no direct negligence on his part. The High Court hearing is currently underway, and clarity on his remand status is expected once the High Court issues its verdict.

Case Background:

The incident occurred during a benefit show of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where a stampede resulted in the tragic death of Revathi (39) and critical injuries to her 9-year-old son, Sritej. The police filed cases under multiple sections, including non-bailable ones, against Allu Arjun and other accused, citing negligence and lack of crowd management as contributing factors.

Current Developments:

Allu Arjun has denied responsibility for the incident, stating he had informed the theater management and local authorities in advance about his visit.

He has already announced ₹25 lakh as financial assistance to the victim’s family and expressed deep regret over the tragedy.

The Nampally Court’s decision comes as the High Court deliberates on his petition to quash the FIR.

The legal proceedings have drawn significant public attention, with fans and critics closely watching the outcome. As of now, the Pushpa actor remains in judicial custody, awaiting further decisions from the judiciary.