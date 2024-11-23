Breaking News: BJP’s Atul Save Defeats AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel in Aurangabad East by Narrow Margin

In a closely contested battle in the Aurangabad East constituency, BJP’s Atul Save has emerged victorious, defeating AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel by a narrow margin of just 1,000 votes. The race was a fierce one, with both candidates leading alternately as the vote counting progressed through the morning hours, making it a neck-to-neck fight that kept election watchers on edge.

Jaleel, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate, had earlier held a significant lead, with reports showing him ahead by over 23,000 votes at one point. However, Save, who represented the BJP, mounted a strong challenge in the later rounds of counting, gradually overtaking Jaleel to secure the win.

This result is a setback for AIMIM, which had hoped to build on its success in the 2019 Maharashtra elections. In those elections, AIMIM had won two seats—Dhule City and Malegaon Central—and aimed to expand its footprint in the state. Despite a strong campaign, particularly in Muslim-majority areas, Jaleel’s defeat marks a major disappointment for the party.

It is worth noting that the district of Aurangabad was renamed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar earlier this year, although the names of the assembly and Lok Sabha seats remain under the old designation of Aurangabad.

With Atul Save’s victory, the BJP has secured an important seat in the region, continuing its strong performance in Maharashtra’s 2024 assembly elections. As the final results are being tallied, Save’s win reflects the ongoing political dominance of the BJP in the state, particularly in urban constituencies like Aurangabad East.

Stay tuned for further updates as the election results continue to come in.