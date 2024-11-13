BRS Behind Attack on Vikarabad District Collector, Claims Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has strongly condemned the recent attack on Vikarabad District Collector and accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of orchestrating the incident as part of a politically motivated conspiracy. Speaking to the media on Wednesday at the Secretariat, Bhatti Vikramarka, accompanied by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, stated that such attacks, which aim to destabilize the State government by manipulating rural, Dalit, and tribal communities, will not be tolerated and will be met with strict legal actions.

BRS Leaders Accused of Inciting Unrest

Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that despite any influential individuals being involved, no leniency will be shown. Investigations into the attack will continue rigorously. “Initial call data suggests the involvement of a BRS candidate, raising concerns about a well-organized plot to target government officials and disrupt public administration,” Vikramarka added.

The deputy Chief minister accused BRS party leaders including K Chandrashekar Rao, KT Rama Rao, and Harish Rao of attempting to incite unrest among rural populations to advance their political agendas. “The BRS has allegedly made deals with BJP leaders to evade legal consequences in high-profile cases such as the Formula-E race case,” he claimed.

BRS and BJP Alleged Alliance

Vikramarka further criticized the BRS for its apparent collaboration with the BJP, highlighting BRS leaders’ calls in Maharashtra urging voters to vote against Congress. This, according to Vikramarka, shows the BRS’s willingness to align with BJP interests, which he argued is against Telangana’s best interests.

Government’s Commitment to Public Servants and Development

The Deputy Chief Minister reassured government employees and officials of the Congress party’s complete support to carry out their duties without fear or hindrance. He reiterated that democratic channels like petitions, discussions, and court appeals remain open for individuals with grievances.

Bhatti Vikramarka also expressed concern over the BRS using community tensions to orchestrate attacks on public servants. He reminded the public that during the Congress party’s tenure, protests and agitations were conducted within legal bounds, emphasizing the party’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

Focus on Telangana’s Economic Development

Vikramarka outlined the Congress government’s ongoing efforts to promote economic progress in Telangana, including job creation and fostering industrialization. He highlighted the establishment of industrial parks in underdeveloped constituencies like Kodangal as a step towards economic inclusion. The Deputy Chief Minister also emphasized the development of the Regional Ring Road project, which aims to connect different regions of the state and promote inclusive growth.

Conclusion

Bhatti Vikramarka concluded by reiterating that the Congress government remains committed to Telangana’s development, and opposition attempts to obstruct progress will not deter the government’s vision of an inclusive, prosperous Telangana.