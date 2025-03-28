BRS MLC Kavitha Slams Congress for Misleading Public on Telangana’s Debt Figures

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha has strongly criticized the ruling Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of misleading the public regarding the state’s outstanding debt. She asserted that the Congress government’s misinformation was thoroughly exposed in the State Legislature and demanded an apology for deceiving the people.

Congress Misrepresenting Telangana’s Debt Figures: Kavitha

Speaking to the media at the Telangana Legislative Council on Friday, Kavitha pointed out that official data from the Union government, presented in Parliament, confirmed that Telangana’s outstanding debt stands at Rs 4.42 lakh crore at the end of the current fiscal year. However, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been repeatedly claiming that the state’s debt has ballooned to Rs 8 lakh crore, which she termed a blatant falsehood.

She accused the Congress of coming to power based on a web of lies and said the party has been consistently misleading people on key issues, including state finances, infrastructure, and irrigation projects.

Kaleshwaram Project Controversy: Congress Admits No Structural Issues

Kavitha also took aim at the Congress over its allegations regarding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. She stated that while the Congress had initially raised concerns about the project’s structural integrity, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy himself admitted in the Council that the barrages were intact and faced no structural issues.

“The Congress government has repeatedly tried to malign the previous BRS administration, but their own ministers have now revealed the truth. The people of Telangana deserve transparency, not politically motivated fear-mongering,” Kavitha remarked.

Congress Failing Farmers, Women, and Students, Says Kavitha

She further accused the Congress government of failing to address farmers’ concerns, women’s welfare, and student fee reimbursement. Kavitha noted that the BRS played a crucial role as the main opposition party during the recent legislative session and forced the government to respond to pressing public issues.

“One of our biggest victories during this session was compelling the Chief Minister to announce in the Legislative Council that fee reimbursement funds will be released. However, we will continue to exert pressure until the promise is fully implemented,” she said.

BRS Pledges to Keep Congress Accountable

Alongside Kavitha, Opposition Leader S Madhusudana Chari and senior BRS MLCs L Ramana, Satyavathi Rathod, and Seri Subhash Reddy also spoke at the media briefing. They reiterated that the BRS would remain vigilant and actively challenge any attempts by the Congress to mislead the public.

“The people of Telangana will not tolerate dishonesty. The BRS will continue to expose the Congress government’s failures and hold them accountable for their unfulfilled promises,” Kavitha concluded.