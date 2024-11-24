BRS to Observe Deeksha Divas on November 29; Telangana Thalli Statue Unveiling on December 9

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by its working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) announced grand plans to observe Deeksha Divas on November 29, 2024, across Telangana. The event marks the anniversary of the historic hunger strike initiated by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) in 2009, a key moment in the struggle for Telangana statehood.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan, KTR emphasized the need for another Sankalpa Deeksha, urging the people of Telangana to reaffirm their commitment to the State’s progress amidst challenges posed by national parties like the BJP and Congress.

Key Highlights:

Deeksha Divas on November 29: Celebrated across all 33 districts of Telangana , with senior leaders serving as district in-charges.

, with senior leaders serving as district in-charges. Preparatory district-level meetings scheduled for November 26 to ensure the success of the event. Telangana Thalli Statue Unveiling: The iconic Telangana Thalli statue will be unveiled in Medchal on December 9 , marking the culmination of Deeksha Divas celebrations.

will be unveiled in on , marking the culmination of Deeksha Divas celebrations. Events include anna danam (poor feeding) and other commemorative activities at NIMS Hospital, a symbolic venue from the statehood movement. Criticism of National Parties: KTR criticized the BJP and Congress for perpetuating the struggles reminiscent of pre-statehood days, claiming they have caused repression and turmoil affecting all sections of society.

affecting all sections of society. He called upon the people to stand united and uphold the values of the statehood movement.

BRS’s Commitment:

KTR reaffirmed the BRS’s commitment to preserving the legacy of the statehood movement while addressing contemporary challenges. He appealed to party cadres and the public to participate in large numbers to make Deeksha Divas a massive success.

Significance of Deeksha Divas:

Deeksha Divas serves as a tribute to the struggle and sacrifices made for Telangana’s statehood. The observance highlights the progress achieved since state formation and the need for continued focus on the State’s development.