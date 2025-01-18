Sports

Bumrah, Kuldeep Included in India’s Squad for Champions Trophy; No Place for Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s fast-bowling spearhead, has been included in the squad for the Champions Trophy starting on February 19, subject to fitness.

Uma Devi18 January 2025 - 17:13
Bumrah, Kuldeep Included in India’s Squad for Champions Trophy; No Place for Siraj
Bumrah, Kuldeep Included in India’s Squad for Champions Trophy; No Place for Siraj

Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah, India’s fast-bowling spearhead, has been included in the squad for the Champions Trophy starting on February 19, subject to fitness. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar expressed optimism about Bumrah’s recovery, despite concerns over his recent back spasms.

Bumrah’s Fitness Under Scrutiny

Bumrah, who didn’t bowl in the second innings of the Sydney Test due to back spasms, has been advised a five-week rest. Agarkar stated,
“Bumrah was asked to offload for five weeks. BCCI will release updates from the medical team. Hopefully, he is okay after the first week of February.”

Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain

Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain for both the England ODIs and the Champions Trophy. His consistent performances have earned him a leadership role in the team.

Also Read: Javed Akhtar’s 80th Birthday: A Star-Studded Celebration

Harshit Rana In, Siraj Out

For the three ODIs against England, seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana has been included. However, Mohammed Siraj has been excluded, with the selectors opting for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Return of Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, sidelined since October due to a hernia surgery, has been included in the squad. Young left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also finds a place in the team.

India’s Schedule

India will play three ODIs against England on February 6, 9, and 12 in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad, respectively, before heading to Dubai for the Champions Trophy.

India, placed in Group A, will face:

  • Bangladesh on February 20
  • Pakistan on February 23
  • New Zealand on March 2

India, the two-time Champions Trophy winners, will play all their games in Dubai, as they didn’t receive government permission to travel to Pakistan.

India’s Squad for England ODIs and Champions Trophy

  • Rohit Sharma (c)
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shubman Gill (vc)
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Axar Patel
  • Washington Sundar
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Rishabh Pant
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Harshit Rana (England ODIs only)

Tags
Uma Devi18 January 2025 - 17:13

Related Articles

Rohit Sharma Confirms Participation in Mumbai's Next Ranji Trophy Match

Rohit Sharma Confirms Participation in Mumbai’s Next Ranji Trophy Match

18 January 2025 - 16:45
India Announces 15-Member Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India Announces 15-Member Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

18 January 2025 - 15:19
G Trisha Aims to End Her U19 Career with Another Trophy at the U19 Women's World Cup

G Trisha Aims to End Her U19 Career with Another Trophy at the U19 Women’s World Cup

18 January 2025 - 14:25
Legend 90 League to Kick Off from February 6 in Raipur

Legend 90 League to Kick Off from February 6 in Raipur

18 January 2025 - 12:33
Back to top button