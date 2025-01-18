Bumrah, Kuldeep Included in India’s Squad for Champions Trophy; No Place for Siraj

Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah, India’s fast-bowling spearhead, has been included in the squad for the Champions Trophy starting on February 19, subject to fitness. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar expressed optimism about Bumrah’s recovery, despite concerns over his recent back spasms.

Bumrah’s Fitness Under Scrutiny

Bumrah, who didn’t bowl in the second innings of the Sydney Test due to back spasms, has been advised a five-week rest. Agarkar stated,

“Bumrah was asked to offload for five weeks. BCCI will release updates from the medical team. Hopefully, he is okay after the first week of February.”

Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain

Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain for both the England ODIs and the Champions Trophy. His consistent performances have earned him a leadership role in the team.

Harshit Rana In, Siraj Out

For the three ODIs against England, seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana has been included. However, Mohammed Siraj has been excluded, with the selectors opting for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Return of Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, sidelined since October due to a hernia surgery, has been included in the squad. Young left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also finds a place in the team.

India’s Schedule

India will play three ODIs against England on February 6, 9, and 12 in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad, respectively, before heading to Dubai for the Champions Trophy.

India, placed in Group A, will face:

Bangladesh on February 20

on February 20 Pakistan on February 23

on February 23 New Zealand on March 2

India, the two-time Champions Trophy winners, will play all their games in Dubai, as they didn’t receive government permission to travel to Pakistan.

India’s Squad for England ODIs and Champions Trophy