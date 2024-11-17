South India

Car Owner Fined ₹2.5 Lakh and License Revoked for Blocking Ambulance: Video

In a significant move, Kerala police have imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh on a car owner for obstructing an ambulance.

Mohammed Yousuf17 November 2024 - 11:51
Car Owner Fined ₹2.5 Lakh and License Revoked for Blocking Ambulance: Video
Car Owner Fined ₹2.5 Lakh and License Revoked for Blocking Ambulance: Video

In a significant move, Kerala police have imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh on a car owner for obstructing an ambulance.

The incident occurred when the driver failed to give way to the emergency vehicle, delaying its progress. In addition to the hefty fine, the car owner’s driving license has also been revoked.

Also Read: ‘We Will See Who Dares to Touch Us’ Pawan Kalyan Fires Back at Owaisi’s 15-Minute Remarks

This action highlights the state’s commitment to ensuring smooth passage for ambulances and emergency services on the roads.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf17 November 2024 - 11:51

Related Articles

Petrol bombs hurled at TN cinema theatre screening 'Amaran', Hindu Munnani members detained

Petrol bombs hurled at TN cinema theatre screening ‘Amaran’, Hindu Munnani members detained

16 November 2024 - 19:27
ED Seizes ₹8.8 Crore from Lottery King Santiago Martin’s Chennai Office in Money Laundering Case

ED Seizes ₹8.8 Crore from Lottery King Santiago Martin’s Chennai Office in Money Laundering Case

16 November 2024 - 16:33
Pilgrims throng Sabarimala temple on opening day of long festive season

Pilgrims throng Sabarimala temple on opening day of long festive season

16 November 2024 - 12:12
IIT Madras, IIT Palakkad join hands to enhance educational opportunities for students

IIT Madras, IIT Palakkad join hands to enhance educational opportunities for students

15 November 2024 - 17:01
Back to top button