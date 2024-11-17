South India
Car Owner Fined ₹2.5 Lakh and License Revoked for Blocking Ambulance: Video
In a significant move, Kerala police have imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh on a car owner for obstructing an ambulance.
The incident occurred when the driver failed to give way to the emergency vehicle, delaying its progress. In addition to the hefty fine, the car owner’s driving license has also been revoked.
This action highlights the state’s commitment to ensuring smooth passage for ambulances and emergency services on the roads.