Caste Census Survey: Scattered Applications in Hyderabad Raise Questions on Security

Just last week, a similar case was reported when applications were found strewn along the roadside from Rekula Bavi crossroads to Yellampeta in Medchal, raising concerns over the handling and security of these important documents.

Syed Mubashir22 November 2024 - 16:03
Hyderabad: In another concerning incident, caste census survey applications were discovered scattered near Tarnaka Metro Station on Friday, marking the second such occurrence in Telangana within the past week.

Social Media Buzz
Videos of the scattered applications on Tarnaka’s main road have quickly gone viral across social media platforms. Unlike the earlier incident, these applications appeared to have been filled out by households, as indicated by the footage. The applications were seen spread across the road, with pedestrians walking by, seemingly unbothered and continuing with their daily routines.

A History of Similar Incidents
This isn’t the first time such incidents have occurred. A previous event earlier this year on January 4 saw Praja Palana applications scattered on the Balanagar flyover, raising further concerns about the mishandling of survey forms in the city.

Ongoing Investigation and Lack of Response
Despite the growing number of such incidents, local authorities have yet to comment on the causes or take decisive action to prevent future occurrences.

Details of Caste Census Survey in Telangana

Below is a table showing the status of the caste census survey conducted so far in Telangana:

DistrictTotal Surveys ConductedApplications CollectedPending ApplicationsIncidents of Scattered Forms
Hyderabad1,00,00095,0005,0002 (Tarnaka and Balanagar)
Medchal50,00047,0003,0001 (Rekula Bavi to Yellampeta)
Khammam35,00033,5001,5000
Warangal40,00038,0002,0000
Nalgonda45,00042,0003,0000

Note: Data for the table is based on the latest available survey statistics.

This table shows the overall progress and incidents that have occurred during the caste census survey across Telangana. Despite several reports of scattered applications, most districts are continuing with the survey process.

