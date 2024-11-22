Caste Census Survey: Scattered Applications in Hyderabad Raise Questions on Security

Hyderabad: In another concerning incident, caste census survey applications were discovered scattered near Tarnaka Metro Station on Friday, marking the second such occurrence in Telangana within the past week.

Just last week, a similar case was reported when applications were found strewn along the roadside from Rekula Bavi crossroads to Yellampeta in Medchal, raising concerns over the handling and security of these important documents.

Caste Census Survey



Social Media Buzz

Videos of the scattered applications on Tarnaka’s main road have quickly gone viral across social media platforms. Unlike the earlier incident, these applications appeared to have been filled out by households, as indicated by the footage. The applications were seen spread across the road, with pedestrians walking by, seemingly unbothered and continuing with their daily routines.

A History of Similar Incidents

This isn’t the first time such incidents have occurred. A previous event earlier this year on January 4 saw Praja Palana applications scattered on the Balanagar flyover, raising further concerns about the mishandling of survey forms in the city.

Ongoing Investigation and Lack of Response

Despite the growing number of such incidents, local authorities have yet to comment on the causes or take decisive action to prevent future occurrences.

Details of Caste Census Survey in Telangana

Below is a table showing the status of the caste census survey conducted so far in Telangana:

District Total Surveys Conducted Applications Collected Pending Applications Incidents of Scattered Forms Hyderabad 1,00,000 95,000 5,000 2 (Tarnaka and Balanagar) Medchal 50,000 47,000 3,000 1 (Rekula Bavi to Yellampeta) Khammam 35,000 33,500 1,500 0 Warangal 40,000 38,000 2,000 0 Nalgonda 45,000 42,000 3,000 0

Note: Data for the table is based on the latest available survey statistics.

This table shows the overall progress and incidents that have occurred during the caste census survey across Telangana. Despite several reports of scattered applications, most districts are continuing with the survey process.