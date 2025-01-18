Ceasefire Hailed by Morocco: Will the Gaza Conflict Finally End?

Rabat: The Kingdom of Morocco has expressed its strong support for the recently brokered Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to a statement from the Moroccan Foreign Ministry on Friday. The government hopes the deal will mark a step toward enduring peace in the region.

“The Kingdom of Morocco welcomes the progress made towards halting the hostilities and attacks that have been unleashed on civilians since October 7, 2023,” the ministry stated. The government urged all Palestinian and Israeli parties to seize the opportunity to build peace and commit to constructive dialogue, Xinhua news agency reported.

Landmark Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange

The agreement, reached over a year after the Gaza conflict caused widespread devastation, has been hailed as a pivotal moment in Middle Eastern diplomacy. It includes:

A complete ceasefire between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

between Israeli forces and Hamas militants. The release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, as reported by BBC.

International Reactions

US President Joe Biden confirmed the development on Wednesday, describing it as “a very good afternoon now” and expressing optimism about the hostages’ imminent return to their families.

Israel’s Approval of the Ceasefire Deal

The Israeli government approved the agreement after extensive cabinet discussions.

Voting Outcome: 24 ministers voted in favor, while eight opposed.

24 ministers voted in favor, while eight opposed. The framework, set to take effect on Sunday, has been structured to facilitate the release of hostages held in Gaza, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Morocco’s Role in Promoting Peace

Morocco’s endorsement of the ceasefire underscores its commitment to fostering stability in the Middle East. The government has consistently advocated for dialogue and peaceful resolutions to regional conflicts.