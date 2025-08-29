Central Milad procession in Hyderabad city and across the state on Sunday, September 14



Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi hold high-level meeting with the Central Milad procession committee on the occasion of 1500th Milad celebration

Hyderabad, August 29 (Press Note) On the occasion of 1500th Milad celebration of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Milad processions will be taken out in all places of Hyderabad city and the state on Sunday, September 14, i.e. 21 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The Milad celebration will be organized on a grand scale. To celebrate the 1500th Milad celebration of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), an important meeting was held today at the Command and Control Center Banjara Hills under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in which Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Muslimeen and Member of Parliament Hyderabad and Mr. Akbaruddin Owaisi, Leader of the Legislative Assembly, besides the officials and members of the Central Milad procession committee were present.

Also Read: Train services between Hyderabad-Nizamabad remain disrupted

The Chief Minister assured the Central Milad Procession Committee in this meeting that the government will fully cooperate and cooperate in organizing the Milad celebration on a large scale. This decision has been taken to maintain peace and harmony in the society and to spread the message of love.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured the Central Milad Procession Committee that on Sunday, September 14, not only Hyderabad but also all the important places in the state will be illuminated, the ancient historical and important mosques and shrines will be illuminated.

In this regard, he sought cooperation and cooperation from the Central Milad Procession Committee and the district committees. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that for the lighting and electrical decorations on the occasion of Milad Mustafa (peace be upon him), he has instructed the electricity department that free electricity will be provided in this regard, the Milad committees should follow the protocol in this regard.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that since this is an important occasion of Milad celebration, preparations should be made on a large scale, the government will leave no stone unturned in this regard. He thanked the Majlisi leadership in this regard.

The President of the Central Milad Procession Committee, Maulana Syed Sheikhan Ahmed Qadri Shatari Kamil Pasha, General Secretary Maulana Syed Qadir Mohi-ud-Din Qadri Junaid Pasha Zarin Kalah, Convener of the Central Milad Procession Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Muzaffar Hussain Khan Qadri Banda Nawazi and other members of the committee, Maulana Syed Ahmed Al-Hussaini Saeed Qadri, Maulana Syed Muhammad Saifullah Hussaini Al-Baqari, Maulana Syed Ahmed Mohi-ud-Din Qadri Noori Shah Sani, Maulana Dr. Khwaja Shuja-ud-Din Iftikhar Haqqani Pasha were present in this meeting.

Talking to reporters at the Command and Control Center after the meeting of the Central Milad Procession Committee with the Chief Minister and Majlisi leaders, the Committee’s General Secretary Maulana Syed Qadir Mohi-ud-Din Qadri Junaid Pasha Zarin Kala said that on Sunday, September 14, after Zuhr prayers, the Central Milad Procession will be taken out from the historic Mecca Masjid, which will pass through Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathar Gatti, Medina Building, Salar Jang Museum, Dar Al-Shifa, Old Haveli, Mir Alam Mandi, Itabar Chowk, Kotla Aali Jah, Bibi Bazar intersection and will end at the Volta Hotel intersection.

He requested all the Milad Committees of Hyderabad city to cooperate with the Central Milad Procession Committee and arrange for a very disciplined and peaceful procession.

Since it is the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Central Milad Procession Committee wants that this procession should not only show splendor and splendor but also reflect the message of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and there should be no superstitions and riotous demonstrations. In this regard, students of schools, colleges and religious schools will also be included.

The teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) will be highlighted through placards and various means. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Chairman of TAMRES Mr. Mohammad Fahimuddin Qureshi, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, Director General CV Anand, Director General Intelligence Shivdhar Reddy and other senior officials were present in the meeting along with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.