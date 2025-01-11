Centring Frame Collapse Injures Ten Workers at Under-Construction Building

Raipur: Ten workers were injured when a centring frame collapsed during the laying of a slab at an under-construction building in the capital city of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday, police confirmed.

Incident Details: Collapse at Vishal Nagar Area

The incident occurred around 3:30 PM in the Vishal Nagar area on VIP Road, where a multi-storey building is currently under construction. According to Raipur’s Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhan Patle, the centring frame collapsed while a slab was being laid between the 7th and 10th floors.

Workers Trapped and Hospitalized

At least ten workers were trapped under the debris, which included iron bars and construction materials. Emergency rescue operations were conducted, and the injured workers were evacuated and rushed to various hospitals. Three of the workers are reported to be in critical condition, the police official added.

Also Read: Tragic Bus Collision on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway Claims Three Lives, 12 Injured

Ongoing Search for Any Additional Victims

The construction materials are being removed from the site to ensure that no other workers are still trapped under the debris. Rescue teams continue to assess the situation and clear the rubble. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.