Chahatt Khanna Reacts to Instagram Account Hacking Incident

Mumbai: Television actress Chahatt Khanna, widely recognized for her role in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, has recently spoken out about her Instagram account being hacked.

Account Hacked, 2.5 Million Followers Lost

After considerable effort and with the assistance of security measures, Khanna successfully regained access to her account. However, she was left shocked to find a significant drop of nearly 2.5 million followers.

Sharing her thoughts, Khanna stated, “This was quite a shock for me. Despite ensuring everything was in place, the hackers somehow gained access to my account. Thankfully, the META team was proactive and helped me recover my account as soon as possible. But it’s strange to see a drop of almost 2.5 million followers during this incident. The hacking is suspected to have occurred in Turkey. I’m grateful to META for helping me regain access to my account, and I hope everything remains secure now.”

Previous Cybercrime Incident Involving Former Friend

This isn’t the first time Khanna has been targeted by cybercriminals. In 2020, her social media accounts were hacked by an old friend, leading to a breach. The actress revealed that the hacker was a former acquaintance with whom she had a past conflict. Chahatt had filed a police complaint regarding the incident, shedding light on the dangers of online security breaches.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik Welcomes 2025 with Love, Abundance, and Serenity

Chahatt Khanna’s Relationship with Rohan Gandotra

Chahatt Khanna made headlines last month when she shared pictures with Rohan Gandotra from their vacation in Dubai. While Khanna has not publicly confirmed her relationship with Rohan, their frequent trips and appearances together strongly hint at a romantic relationship.

Chahatt Khanna’s Professional Journey

On the professional front, Chahatt Khanna made her debut with the TV show Hero-Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai. Over the years, she starred in multiple successful shows, including Kumkum-Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Kajjal, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Qubool Hai, and others.

In addition to her television career, Khanna has also appeared in several commercials and films. Her latest film, Yaatris, was released in 2023.

For more updates on Chahatt Khanna, stay tuned!