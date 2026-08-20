Chandrababu Naidu proposes bullet train corridor connecting Andhra, Karnataka, TN

Amaravati/Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday proposed a bullet train corridor connecting his state, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Naidu suggested running the bullet train through Kuppam (his constituency) as he called for a transport network connecting Amaravati, Bengaluru, and Chennai

Speaking at the Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mahabalipuram, he suggested setting up a common logistics network and dry ports across southern states.

He also called for linking the southern power grid with the national grid

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Chandrababu Naidu proposed a joint consortium of universities and skilling institutions from southern states. He also suggested setting up a Mutual Aid Force for inter-state cooperation during disasters.

He also proposed diversion of over 500 TMC of water through the Godavari–Cauvery river-linking project.

The Godavari–Cauvery link can provide a permanent solution to Tamil Nadu’s water problems, he said and called for coordinated efforts by Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on river-water issues.

The Chief Minister favoured a long-term national plan for Ganga–Cauvery river linking and sought time-bound DPRs and approvals for river-linking projects

Chandrababu Naidu also called for a common spiritual tourism circuit connecting Tirupati with Kashi, Ayodhya, and Char Dham.

Stating that southern states contribute around 31 per cent to India’s GDP, he said the southern economy could reach $10 trillion by 2047. He stated that southern states must emerge as a key economic force in building Viksit Bharat.

He urged the Centre to expedite resolution of issues arising out of bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh. He pointed out that Schedule IX and X institutions under the AP Reorganisation Act remain unresolved even after 12 years.

The CM appealed for resolution of the resource deficit and issues related to Section 56 of the Reorganisation Act.

Highlighting development of Andhra Pradesh and other southern states, he called for greater cooperation among southern states.

He said Centre–state trust and mutual cooperation are essential to resolve issues.

The Chief Minister stated that Polavaram, the South Coast Railway Zone, and Amaravati projects are taking shape with Centre’s support. He noted that Amaravati has secured its legal status as the capital.

Chandrababu Naidu called for expediting approvals for Dugarajapatnam Port and refinery proposals. He sought Centre’s approval for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail projects and for the Kadapa JSW railway link.

Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry and the Deputy CM of Telangana attended the meeting.