Chandrababu Naidu Urges MLAs to Stay Vigilant Despite Absence of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called on legislators of the ruling coalition to remain proactive and not take their responsibilities lightly in the absence of a strong opposition in the Assembly. Speaking at a workshop organized for MLAs and MLCs, Naidu emphasized the importance of accountability and active participation, urging members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prioritize public welfare and meaningful debates.

Opposition’s Role and Responsibility

Without directly naming the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Naidu criticized the lack of responsibility displayed by the opposition, which currently has only 11 MLAs in the 175-member Assembly. The YSRCP has abstained from attending the ongoing Budget session, citing the lack of recognition as the main opposition party.

Key Messages for Legislators

Active Participation:

Naidu advised MLAs and MLCs to actively participate in legislative proceedings and stay informed about state policies and budgets. Public Accountability:

“The Assembly is a platform to explain to the people what the government has done for them,” Naidu said, highlighting the importance of MLAs addressing public concerns and representing their constituencies effectively. Improving Debate Quality:

He urged legislators to focus on meaningful debates, study all bills in detail, and avoid using objectionable language, which he remarked had tarnished the Assembly’s decorum in previous years.

Insights from Naidu’s Experience

Recalling his political journey, Naidu shared that he was first elected to the Assembly in 1978 and became a minister in 1980. Over his career, he has served as Chief Minister for four terms and won nine consecutive Assembly elections. He emphasized that consistent success depends on performance and a well-structured party organization.

Workshop Goals and Observations

The workshop was designed to help first-time legislators understand the intricacies of the State Budget and legislative procedures. Naidu noted that 61 new MLAs from the TDP, 15 from JSP, and four each from BJP and YSRCP have entered the Assembly, with 30 MLAs serving their second term.

However, he expressed concern over a decline in interest among some legislators in studying relevant subjects, urging them to stay updated on all policy and governance matters.

Conclusion

Naidu concluded by reminding legislators that the people’s trust and hopes are their greatest responsibility. He emphasized his commitment to monitoring the performance of MLAs closely to ensure they are addressing public issues and engaging in productive legislative discussions.

This proactive approach, he asserted, is essential to meet the expectations of the citizens and uphold the Assembly’s reputation as a platform for meaningful governance.