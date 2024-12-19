Charlapally Railway Terminal Set for Grand Inauguration

Hyderabad: The newly constructed Charlapally Railway Terminal in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Greater Hyderabad, built at a cost of approximately ₹430 crore, is ready for its grand inauguration. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of Coal Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the terminal on December 28. The state-of-the-art terminal is equipped with modern facilities to provide an enhanced travel experience for passengers.

The Charlapally terminal offers free Wi-Fi services and features nine platforms, including two for MMTS trains, two foot overbridges, six escalators, a food court, restaurants, AC and non-AC waiting rooms, and reservation and ticket counters on both sides. With the terminal’s opening, 25 pairs of trains are expected to operate daily, accommodating approximately 50,000 passengers per day. Currently, 13 pairs of trains halt at the station, including the Kagaznagar Intercity, Krishna Express, Guntur Intercity, Yaluguda Express, Secunderabad-Warangal Push-Pull, Sabari Express, Satavahana Express, Kakatiya Express, and Lingampally-Ghatkesar MMTS trains.

The new terminal is expected to significantly reduce the burden on the Nampally, Kacheguda, and Secunderabad railway stations. Additionally, it will facilitate faster completion of development works at Secunderabad Railway Station.

According to a South Central Railway official, plans are being made for trains arriving from Lingampally to reach Charlapally Terminal via Sanathnagar and Ammuguda instead of heading to Secunderabad Station.

Post-inauguration, passenger organizations are advocating for the expansion of approach roads leading to the terminal to improve public transport access. The new terminal is anticipated to play a crucial role in streamlining railway operations in Hyderabad and its suburbs.