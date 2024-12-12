ChatGPT Services Restored after Facing Global Outage

In a significant disruption, ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, experienced a global outage on Thursday morning, leaving millions of users unable to access the service for nearly three hours.

The outage, which occurred shortly before 7:00 PM ET (5:30 AM IST) on Thursday, affected not only ChatGPT but also OpenAI’s API and Sora, another AI-powered service. Users attempting to log in to ChatGPT encountered an error message stating that the service was unavailable.

OpenAI acknowledged the issue and posted updates on X (formerly Twitter), stating that they had identified the problem and were working to implement a fix. The company apologized for the inconvenience and promised to keep users updated on the status of the outage.

Related Article: ChatGPT and OpenAI API Services Experience Global Outage

Fortunately, the services have now been restored, and users can once again access ChatGPT and other OpenAI services. The swift resolution of the issue is a testament to OpenAI’s commitment to providing reliable and efficient services to its users.