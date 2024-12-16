Chicken Biryani for Just 4 Rupees: A Rare Opportunity to Enjoy a Tasty Meal

Hyderabad: A new restaurant opening in Narsipatnam, Anakapalle district, Andhra Pradesh, witnessed an overwhelming rush of people as a unique offer of chicken biryani for just Rs 4 attracted large crowds. The promotion, which the restaurant’s organisers introduced on its launch, created an unexpected frenzy, with people lining up for hours to avail of the offer.

The restaurant had announced that each individual could only purchase one pack of biryani, which led to even greater enthusiasm among the public. Many people stood in line for nearly two hours, some accompanied by family members and relatives, to get their share of the discounted biryani. The long queues caused a traffic jam in the area, with vehicles unable to move, prompting the local police to step in to control the crowd.

Organizers reported that over 3,000 packs of biryani were sold during the promotion, making it a major success for the newly opened restaurant. Despite the chaos, the event provided a memorable experience for the locals, who were excited by the rare opportunity to enjoy a tasty meal at an unbelievably low price.

While the promotion was an instant hit with the public, the authorities have urged event organizers to ensure better crowd management in the future to avoid such disruptions.