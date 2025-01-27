Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Accuses BJP-Ruled Haryana: Here Are the Details

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has made serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana government, accusing it of deliberately releasing contaminated water into the Yamuna River in an attempt to disrupt Delhi’s water supply.

Atishi’s explosive claims came in the wake of growing concerns over the deteriorating quality of water being supplied to the capital’s treatment plants.

Contaminated Water Threatens Delhi’s Water Supply

In a press conference, CM Atishi revealed that three major water treatment plants in Delhi are on the verge of closure due to the increasing levels of contamination in water sourced from the Wazirabad barrage.

The Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants rely heavily on water from the Yamuna River, which has been compromised by what the Chief Minister termed as “industrial waste” being discharged by the Haryana government.

Atishi strongly criticized the BJP-led Haryana government for its alleged role in contaminating the water, calling it a calculated move aimed at destabilizing the water supply in Delhi.

“The BJP, facing an imminent defeat in the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections, is resorting to such abominable tactics to deprive Delhi residents of clean water,” she stated, accusing the party of deliberately allowing pollutants to enter the Yamuna River to cripple the water treatment process.

Increasing Pollution and Rising Ammonia Levels

One of the most alarming aspects of the contamination is the high levels of ammonia being found in the river water.

CM Atishi presented alarming data regarding ammonia levels in the Yamuna, revealing a significant spike over recent days. Typically, ammonia levels in the water are around 1-2 ppm (parts per million), but in recent weeks, the levels have surged drastically.

Jan 14 : Ammonia level was at 3.3 ppm .

: Ammonia level was at . Jan 18 : Ammonia level reached 4.6 ppm .

: Ammonia level reached . Jan 24 : Ammonia level hit 6.4 ppm .

: Ammonia level hit . Jan 26: Ammonia levels rose to 7.2 ppm.

Atishi highlighted that such high levels of ammonia are toxic and could severely affect the functioning of water treatment plants, making the water unsafe for consumption.

The high pollution levels are primarily attributed to industrial waste, allegedly released by Haryana near the Pyaau Manihari area, which has led to an increase in ammonia concentrations.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Announces Guarantees in AAP Manifesto Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

Impact on Delhi’s Residents

The contamination of Yamuna water has severe consequences for millions of Delhi residents. According to Atishi, several key areas of Delhi will face a water crisis in the coming days. These areas include:

Karol Bagh

Jhandewalan

Patel Nagar

Wazirpur

Punjabi Bagh

Model Town

Kingsway Camp

Kalkaji

Batla House

Kalindi Kunj

The Chief Minister warned that the situation could worsen unless immediate corrective actions are taken, as the water treatment plants are unable to process water with such high levels of ammonia.

Delhi Government’s Response: Legal Action and Election Commission Involvement

In light of these allegations, the Delhi government is preparing to approach the Election Commission. Atishi accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the upcoming elections by depriving Delhi’s residents of access to clean water.

She called on the Election Commission to take action, as she believes the BJP’s actions are part of a broader conspiracy to disrupt the functioning of the capital’s water supply system.

Political Repercussions and Rebuttals Expected

CM Atishi’s direct and sharp criticism of the BJP and the Haryana government is expected to lead to significant political fallout.

The BJP has not yet responded to these allegations, but a strong rebuttal is anticipated, as the claims made by Atishi have far-reaching implications for both the Delhi and Haryana governments.

What’s Next for Delhi’s Water Crisis?

As the situation continues to unfold, the Delhi government is monitoring the water quality closely. Measures are being considered to address the pollution and ensure that the capital’s residents continue to receive a clean and reliable water supply.

Additionally, the impact of the ammonia contamination on water treatment plants will be closely observed in the coming weeks.

The water crisis in Delhi highlights the ongoing challenges of managing water resources and the need for cooperative efforts between states to protect vital resources like the Yamuna River.

The controversy surrounding the alleged contamination of Delhi’s water supply by the Haryana government will likely remain a point of contention in the run-up to the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.