Hindu Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das’s Bail Rejected in Chattogram Sedition Case

Chattogram: Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das’s bail plea was rejected on Thursday by a Chattogram court, deepening the ongoing legal battle and public discourse surrounding the case.

Former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das is currently facing sedition charges, a matter that has sparked significant controversy in both Bangladesh and neighboring India.

A team of 11 Supreme Court lawyers, led by Advocate Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, represented him during the bail hearing, local news outlet The Daily Star reported.

Bail Rejection Amid Heightened Security

The Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam rejected the bail plea following a 30-minute hearing amid tight security arrangements. Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan confirmed the decision. The rejection has further prolonged Das’s stay in custody, raising concerns about his health and the broader implications of the case.

Reacting to the development, Kolkata ISKCON vice-president Radharaman Das expressed disappointment: “The whole country was waiting for his [Chinmoy Das] bail. He must get justice. A sadhu has been in jail for a long time. His health is also deteriorating.”

Allegations Against Chinmoy Krishna Das

Chinmoy Das has been accused of disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag by allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above it on October 25, 2024. This act reportedly took place in Chittagong and led to widespread controversy, including allegations of sedition. Das’s arrest on November 25 triggered protests and violent clashes that escalated outside the Chattogram Court Building on November 27, resulting in the death of a lawyer.

The unrest didn’t stop there. On November 29, two monks from ISKCON—Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari—were detained after visiting Das in custody. ISKCON Kolkata alleged that the tensions led to the vandalization of an ISKCON center in Bangladesh.

Legal Proceedings and Delayed Bail Hearing

Originally, the bail hearing for Das was scheduled for December 3, 2024. However, the date was deferred to January 2, 2025, after the prosecution sought additional time and no defense lawyer was available to represent Das at the earlier date. Advocate Apurba Bhattacharjee, speaking before the January 2 hearing, said, “We have come to Chattogram under the banner of Ainjibi Oikya Parishad to advocate for Chinmoy Das’s bail. Being a member of both the Supreme Court and Chattogram Bar associations, I am not required to seek authorization from local lawyers to represent him.”

Protests and International Attention

Chinmoy Das’s arrest has ignited widespread protests, drawing attention to the rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India expressed concern over the rising violence and extremist rhetoric in Bangladesh. The MEA emphasized the importance of consistent engagement with Dhaka to ensure the safety of minority communities.

Adding to the discourse, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri, addressed the issue in an open letter published in December 2024. Sikri highlighted the eight-point demand presented by Das and his colleagues from the Sanatani Jagran Jote. These demands include:

Enacting a comprehensive minority protection law. Establishing a dedicated ministry for minority affairs. Forming a special tribunal to address cases of minority persecution. Strengthening law enforcement to safeguard minority rights and properties.

Broader Implications

The case against Chinmoy Krishna Das has brought renewed focus to the challenges faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh. It has also sparked debates about the balance between national pride and individual rights. ISKCON Kolkata’s vice-president noted that the ongoing detention of a spiritual leader underlines the urgent need for justice and transparency.

As the legal proceedings continue, Das’s health and the broader socio-political implications of his case remain critical issues for both local and international stakeholders. Observers are closely watching how this case unfolds, as it may set a significant precedent for minority rights and freedom of expression in Bangladesh