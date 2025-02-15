Chiranjeevi’s Powerful Intro Song for Vishwambhara Shot in Massive Hyderabad Set

Hyderabad: The much-awaited introduction song of Megastar Chiranjeevi for the upcoming film Vishwambhara is currently being filmed in a grand set in Shankarpally, Hyderabad. The set has been meticulously constructed under the supervision of renowned production designer AS Prakash.

Set Design and Music Composition



The visually stunning set is designed to captivate audiences, contributing to the epic scope of the film. The song is composed by the talented MM Keeravani, known for his iconic music in blockbuster films like Baahubali.

MM Keeravani has created an intense and energetic mass anthem for the song, which promises to become a crowd favorite. Lyrics for the track have been penned by celebrated lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry. The choreography for the high-energy number is being handled by well-known choreographer Shobi Master.

Chiranjeevi’s Stylish Look



A newly released image from the shoot showcases Chiranjeevi in a stylish, cool look that has already got fans excited about his performance in the song.

Vishwambhara: A Highly Anticipated Socio-Fantasy Film



Directed by Vassishta, Vishwambhara is a socio-fantasy film that blends thrilling action with emotionally compelling drama. The teaser, which was recently released, gave fans a glimpse into the mesmerizing world of Vishwambhara, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The film, produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the prestigious UV Creations banner, promises to be a grand spectacle, featuring top-tier VFX, breathtaking action sequences, and high-quality cinematography by Chota K. Naidu. Vishwambhara is expected to deliver a cinematic experience that will wow audiences across the globe.

A Strong Team Behind Vishwambhara



Director Vassishta, known for his successful debut with Bimbisara, considers Vishwambhara to be his most prestigious project. Collaborating with Megastar Chiranjeevi, Vassishta has created a fantastic world that promises to be a visual marvel.

The movie also stars Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles, with Kunal Kapoor playing a pivotal role. The combination of Chiranjeevi, Vassishta, and the stellar cast has heightened expectations for the film.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Vishwambhara as the team continues to work tirelessly to bring this larger-than-life spectacle to the silver screen.