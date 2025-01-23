Clarke Backs Sam Konstas to Retain Opener’s Spot on Test Tour of Sri Lanka

Sydney: Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has expressed his support for young Sam Konstas to retain his spot in the playing eleven as an opener for the upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka. Clarke made this statement after being inducted as the 64th member into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Travis Head’s Potential Role and the Batting Order Dilemma

With Australia considering Travis Head as an opening partner alongside Usman Khawaja, Konstas may face the prospect of missing out on a place in the playing eleven for the first Test, which begins in Galle on January 29. However, Clarke believes the team should avoid making changes to the batting order that contributed to their victories at the MCG and SCG against India.

“I think he (Konstas) would be happy to play. I don’t think we need too much (change) in terms of structure,” Clarke stated. He emphasized that despite the different conditions in Sri Lanka, the batting order should remain stable.

Facing Spin and Adaptation to Sri Lankan Conditions

Clarke further explained that whether Konstas opens or bats in the middle order, he would still have to face spin. “If you’re going to open the batting, you’re going to start against spin. If you bat five, you’re going to walk in against spin,” he said.

He also praised Konstas as “an enormous talent” and highlighted the importance of learning from experienced senior players. “Sam is one of the examples where he’s lucky to have these senior players around him,” Clarke added.

Steve Smith’s Importance for Australia in Sri Lanka

Clarke, who was the last Australian captain to win a Test series in Sri Lanka, also pointed out the significance of having a fully fit Steve Smith on the tour. Smith, who is recovering from a minor elbow injury sustained in the Big Bash League (BBL), is seen as crucial for Australia’s success in Sri Lanka, particularly given his expertise in playing spin.

“He’s so important for us over there in those conditions with the way he plays spin and his knowledge of the game,” Clarke said. He also noted that Australia will likely play at least two spinners, while Sri Lanka may field just one or two quicks.

Young Players Learning from Senior Pros

Clarke concluded by emphasizing that the Australian squad includes several young players who will have the opportunity to learn from experienced senior figures during the tour. He acknowledged that Sri Lankan conditions are unlike any other, providing a unique challenge for the team.