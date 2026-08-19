Class 10 Students Suspected in Brutal Murder of School Principal in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: A shocking development has emerged in the brutal murder of a 45-year-old woman school principal in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, with police suspecting the involvement of three students, including two Class 10 students from the same school where the victim worked.

The victim, identified as Rupareddy, a resident of JB Colony in Kondamallapalle town, was working as the principal of Nagarjuna Public School. She was found brutally murdered at her residence on the night of August 11, when her husband had reportedly gone to Hyderabad.

According to preliminary police information, Rupareddy was allegedly stabbed 27 times with a knife. During the investigation, police reportedly questioned nearly 80 people before narrowing their suspicion to three youths from two villages in Kondamallapalle mandal.

Two of the suspects are reportedly Class 10 students studying at Nagarjuna Public School. Investigators are also examining claims that, even after the alleged murder, the students continued attending school and kept track of developments in the investigation while trying to avoid raising suspicion.

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Police have reportedly taken three individuals into custody near Ibrahimpatnam as part of the investigation. However, officials are yet to formally disclose complete details regarding the suspects and their alleged roles.

Investigators suspect that around Rs. 4 lakh in cash may have been taken from the house after the murder. Police are now probing whether robbery was the motive behind the crime or whether another reason led to the killing.

Further investigation is underway to establish the exact motive and circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder.