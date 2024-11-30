IndiaEducation

Class 12 Board Exams 2025 to Begin on February 17

Practical exams are set to take place between January 2 and January 31, 2025. Schools will need to submit a request for the practical exam timetable from COHSEM in advance.

Safiya Begum30 November 2024 - 16:55
INTER EXAMS DATE Class 12 Board Exams 2025 to Begin on February 17
Class 12 Board Exams 2025 to Begin on February 17; Full Schedule Released

The Manipur Board exams for Class 12 students will officially start on February 17, 2025, and run through to March 26, 2025, according to the newly released schedule by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM). The full timetable is now available on the official COHSEM website at cohsem.nic.in.

Practical exams are set to take place between January 2 and January 31, 2025. Schools will need to submit a request for the practical exam timetable from COHSEM in advance. Additionally, schools are required to upload students’ completed projects or artefacts to the council’s portal by January 31.

All theory exams will be held during the morning session, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For papers totaling 100 or 70 marks, the exam duration will be three hours. For exams with 30 or 40 marks, the allotted time will be two hours.

As part of the pre-exam formalities, COHSEM has instructed schools to upload student documents to the official website by February 3, 2025.

Also Read: Koti Women’s University Students Protest for UGC Recognition

For further details and updates, students are encouraged to visit the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur’s official website.

Tags
Safiya Begum30 November 2024 - 16:55

Related Articles

Pappu Yadav receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Pappu Yadav receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

30 November 2024 - 18:49
SP delegation to visit Sambhal today over November 24 violence

SP delegation to visit Sambhal today over November 24 violence

30 November 2024 - 14:33
Telangana SSC Students to be Awarded Marks Instead of Grades from 2024-25 Academic Year

Telangana SSC Students to be Awarded Marks Instead of Grades from 2024-25 Academic Year

30 November 2024 - 14:05
BJP Accuses Congress of Insulting Constitution After Priyanka Gandhi’s Oath-Taking

BJP Accuses Congress of Insulting Constitution After Priyanka Gandhi’s Oath-Taking

29 November 2024 - 19:21
Back to top button