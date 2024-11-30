Class 12 Board Exams 2025 to Begin on February 17

The Manipur Board exams for Class 12 students will officially start on February 17, 2025, and run through to March 26, 2025, according to the newly released schedule by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM). The full timetable is now available on the official COHSEM website at cohsem.nic.in.

Practical exams are set to take place between January 2 and January 31, 2025. Schools will need to submit a request for the practical exam timetable from COHSEM in advance. Additionally, schools are required to upload students’ completed projects or artefacts to the council’s portal by January 31.

All theory exams will be held during the morning session, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For papers totaling 100 or 70 marks, the exam duration will be three hours. For exams with 30 or 40 marks, the allotted time will be two hours.

As part of the pre-exam formalities, COHSEM has instructed schools to upload student documents to the official website by February 3, 2025.

For further details and updates, students are encouraged to visit the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur’s official website.