CM Nitish Kumar Pays Tribute to Sushil Modi on Birth Anniversary

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid heartfelt tribute to former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on his birth anniversary on Sunday.

The tribute ceremony, held at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna, was attended by prominent leaders and marked an important moment of remembrance for one of Bihar’s influential political figures.

Remembering Sushil Kumar Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi, who passed away on May 13, 2024, was not only a close ally of Nitish Kumar but also a key architect of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)‘s success in Bihar. Together, the two leaders shaped political strategies that contributed significantly to the state’s development.

Speaking at the event, CM Nitish Kumar said:

“I worked with Sushil Kumar Modi for many years. Today, I have come to pay tribute to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary.”

The event was organized by the Sushil Kumar Modi Memorial Research Institute, led by its president Sanjay Gupta, who welcomed the Chief Minister. Among the attendees were Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, among others.

Resumption of Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra

Following the tribute event, CM Nitish Kumar resumed his Pragati Yatra with a visit to Muzaffarpur. This development-focused tour aims to monitor ongoing projects and lay the foundation for new initiatives across Bihar.

The yatra had been temporarily postponed as a mark of respect after the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in December 2024. Scheduled visits to Muzaffarpur and Vaishali on December 27 and 28, respectively, were deferred at the time.

Development Highlights in Muzaffarpur

During his visit to Muzaffarpur, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for several projects and inaugurated completed initiatives. These efforts reflect the Bihar government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure, connectivity, and overall development in the region.

The key focus areas of these projects include:

Road Connectivity : Upgrading and constructing critical road networks to improve regional accessibility.

: Upgrading and constructing critical road networks to improve regional accessibility. Education and Training : Establishing new facilities such as Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to promote skill development.

: Establishing new facilities such as Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to promote skill development. Flood Management: Renovation of embankments to mitigate flood risks.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar’s Strategic Moves Reshape Bihar’s Politics in 2024: A Year of Political and Infrastructure Transformation

Earlier Progress in Gopalganj

On Saturday, CM Nitish Kumar visited Gopalganj as part of the resumed Pragati Yatra, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth ₹140 crore. These included:

A new Industrial Training Institute (ITI) College.

College. The Gopalganj to Mirganj bypass road .

. Renovation of the 32-km Saran embankment.

These initiatives underscore the government’s focus on improving infrastructure and fostering socio-economic growth across Bihar.

Bihar’s Vision for Progress

The Pragati Yatra is a unique initiative led by CM Nitish Kumar to ensure accountability in governance and transparency in project execution. By personally visiting districts, Nitish Kumar is engaging directly with local communities, ensuring that their concerns are addressed, and development remains a priority.

This tour reflects Bihar’s focus on:

Connectivity : Better roads and transport facilities to boost trade and accessibility.

: Better roads and transport facilities to boost trade and accessibility. Education : New colleges and training centers to enhance skill development and job opportunities.

: New colleges and training centers to enhance skill development and job opportunities. Flood Control : Strengthened infrastructure to combat the perennial issue of flooding in Bihar.

: Strengthened infrastructure to combat the perennial issue of flooding in Bihar. Urban Development: Upgrading civic amenities for a better quality of life.

A Tribute and a Vision

The tribute to Sushil Kumar Modi not only marked a moment of remembrance but also highlighted the collaborative efforts that have shaped Bihar’s governance. The event showcased Nitish Kumar’s commitment to honoring his allies while advancing the state’s development agenda.