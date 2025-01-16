CM Nitish Kumar to Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stones: Here Are the Details

In a bid to boost regional development and strengthen the state’s infrastructure, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several key development projects worth over Rs 410 crore in Khagaria on January 16, 2025.

This is part of the third phase of his Pragati Yatra, which focuses on the state’s rural and industrial growth. The initiatives aim to address local demands and stimulate economic growth in the region.

Key Projects Inaugurated in Khagaria by CM Nitish Kumar

As part of his visit, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate a state-of-the-art animal feed factory, which has been constructed with an investment of Rs 43 crore.

This new facility is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing livestock farming and related industries in the region, providing an important boost to the local agricultural economy.

In addition to the animal feed factory, CM Kumar will lay the foundation stone for a major infrastructure project — a bridge in Alauli. With an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, the bridge is a long-awaited development that will improve connectivity and facilitate smoother transport for locals.

This project reflects the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and addressing the needs of residents in Khagaria and surrounding areas.

Focusing on Khagaria’s Development Needs

Khagaria, an important district in Bihar, has long sought advancements in industries related to maize and milk production.

The new animal feed factory and the Alauli bridge are expected to play a pivotal role in meeting these regional demands, driving local economic development, and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.

These projects, which are part of the Chief Minister’s broader development agenda, align with his vision of promoting industrialization and improving infrastructure in rural areas.

The initiatives also underscore the state government’s focus on ensuring that various sectors, including agriculture, livestock farming, and transport, are modernized and expanded to meet the needs of Bihar’s growing population.

The inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony in Khagaria will kick off the third phase of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra, a tour aimed at engaging with citizens and assessing development needs across Bihar.

The Pragati Yatra is scheduled to run from January 16 to January 29, 2025, with an updated itinerary designed to enhance engagement and facilitate more on-the-ground interaction with local stakeholders.

One of the key modifications in this phase is the inclusion of overnight stays in Madhepura.

This revised schedule, issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department, reflects a strategic shift to ensure that the Chief Minister has more time to connect with residents, address regional concerns, and conduct thorough assessments during the yatra.

The third phase of the Pragati Yatra will see Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visiting multiple districts, including Khagaria, Begusarai, Supaul, Kishanganj, Araria, Saharsa, Purnea, and Katihar.

January 16 : CM Kumar will visit Khagaria, inaugurating and laying the foundation for the development projects. He will return to Patna on the same day.

: CM Kumar will visit Khagaria, inaugurating and laying the foundation for the development projects. He will return to Patna on the same day. January 18 : The Chief Minister will visit Begusarai and return to Patna the same day.

: The Chief Minister will visit Begusarai and return to Patna the same day. January 20-23 : For his visits to Supaul, Kishanganj, Araria, and Saharsa, CM Kumar will now stay overnight in Madhepura, ensuring greater engagement with local communities.

: For his visits to Supaul, Kishanganj, Araria, and Saharsa, CM Kumar will now stay overnight in Madhepura, ensuring greater engagement with local communities. January 27-29: The Pragati Yatra will resume on January 27 with visits to Purnea and Katihar. The Chief Minister will again stay in Madhepura for overnight halts, concluding the Yatra there on January 29 before returning to Patna.

This modification in the itinerary aims to provide the Chief Minister with ample time to interact with local residents, discuss regional development, and assess progress on ongoing projects in more detail.

The overnight stays in Madhepura are expected to offer a better platform for public interaction and engagement with various stakeholders.

Enhancing Public Interaction and Regional Development

The updated Pragati Yatra schedule reflects Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s commitment to addressing the unique needs of each district.

By staying overnight in Madhepura, the Chief Minister will have the opportunity to closely monitor the progress of local development projects and gather direct feedback from residents, local leaders, and community representatives.

During the yatra, CM Kumar will also highlight various government schemes and initiatives designed to support rural development, infrastructure, and economic growth.

His focus on engaging with people on the ground underscores the importance of participatory governance in driving sustainable growth and ensuring that the benefits of development reach every corner of Bihar