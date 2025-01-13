Pragati Yatra: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inaugurates Key Projects in Samastipur

Patna: As part of the second phase of his Pragati Yatra, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a district emergency response facility in Ujiyarpur block, Samastipur district, on Monday.

This initiative underscores the state government’s commitment to advancing infrastructure and development projects across Bihar, especially in the lead-up to the state Assembly elections slated for October-November this year.

Focus on Infrastructure Development

During the visit, CM Nitish Kumar inspected several ongoing projects and inaugurated multiple infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving public services and enhancing quality of life in the region. The Chief Minister also held a review meeting with district officials to assess the progress and current status of various developmental projects under implementation.

This visit followed Kumar’s inauguration of projects worth ₹1,107 crore in Madhubani district on Sunday, further demonstrating the administration’s focus on advancing critical infrastructure.

Pragati Yatra: A Strategic Campaign

Unlike previous tours, the Pragati Yatra has seen a strategic shift in its execution, blending traditional outreach with modern techniques. Nitish Kumar’s team has prioritized social media to amplify his image and showcase his government’s achievements. Videos created by social media influencers highlight the development work under his leadership, particularly targeting youth audiences.

Additionally, Nitish Kumar has adopted a more approachable demeanor during public interactions. In a marked departure from his earlier style, he actively engages with citizens, including taking selfies with youth and women, which are later shared on his official social media accounts.

This strategy not only enhances his connection with the electorate but also portrays him as a relatable and modern leader.

Nitish Kumar’s Legacy and Political Dominance

Over the last two decades, Nitish Kumar has solidified his position as Bihar’s most influential political leader. His meticulous strategies have kept rival leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at bay.

Even during his alliance with the BJP, Kumar’s stature consistently overshadowed other leaders within the coalition. Prominent BJP leader Sushil Modi, often considered his equal, operated largely within Kumar’s shadow. Beyond Modi, no BJP leader in Bihar has managed to rival Nitish Kumar’s influence, further emphasizing his political dominance.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes CM Nitish Kumar for Failing Youth and Worsening Bihar’s Conditions

Connecting with the Electorate

The Pragati Yatra serves as more than just a platform for inaugurating projects. It is also a crucial component of Nitish Kumar’s campaign strategy, aimed at reinforcing his leadership credentials and showcasing his government’s achievements.

By focusing on infrastructure development, leveraging social media, and fostering direct engagement with the public, Kumar is positioning himself and his administration as the driving forces behind Bihar’s progress. As the state gears up for the Assembly elections, the success of the Pragati Yatra will likely play a pivotal role in shaping the electoral landscape.