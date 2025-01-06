Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy Announces Congress-AIMIM Alliance

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has officially announced a historic Congress-AIMIM alliance aimed at the development of Hyderabad. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Aramghar flyover, signaling the beginning of a new chapter for the city’s infrastructure. Revanth Reddy emphasized the collaborative approach between Congress and AIMIM for the city’s betterment, putting aside political differences in favor of progress.

CM Revanth Reddy’s Commitment to Collaboration for City’s Growth

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his willingness to collaborate with anyone, including AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, for the development of Hyderabad. “I am willing to collaborate with anyone, including Asaduddin Owaisi, for the betterment of Hyderabad,” he said, highlighting the importance of putting the city’s needs first. He also announced that the Aramghar flyover would be named after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recognizing his contributions to the nation.

Future Projects and Key Announcements

As part of his vision for Hyderabad’s future, CM Revanth Reddy revealed several ambitious infrastructure projects. A second cable bridge over the Mir Alam tank, similar to the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, is in the works to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity. Furthermore, a foundation stone for a new building for Osmania General Hospital will be laid in the upcoming week, marking a significant step towards improving healthcare facilities in the city.

Congress-AIMIM Collaboration to Address Hyderabad’s Development Needs

Revanth Reddy also shared that a crucial meeting to discuss Hyderabad’s development plans will take place on January 11 or 12 at the Secretariat. This meeting will involve AIMIM MLAs, MLCs, and leaders from Hyderabad’s Old City to discuss necessary funds, infrastructure needs, and how both parties can work together to address these challenges. The Congress-AIMIM alliance is seen as a strategic move to ensure comprehensive development across Hyderabad.

Political Cooperation for Hyderabad’s Prosperity

The Congress-AIMIM political alliance is regarded as a significant step towards the city’s progress. By setting aside political rivalry, the two parties are committed to meeting the city’s growing infrastructure demands. The collaboration aims to ensure long-term sustainable development and a better quality of life for the city’s residents.

Owaisi’s Acknowledgment of Revanth Reddy’s Gesture

Earlier, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi acknowledged CM Revanth Reddy’s gesture of visiting his former Cherlapally jail mate, Nagayya, during the New Year. Owaisi humorously recalled his own 50-day imprisonment in 1998, noting that it provided him valuable insight into the struggles of the people. This interaction reflects the growing unity between the two leaders, with both now focused on achieving a shared vision for Hyderabad’s future.

Hyderabad’s Future: A Bright Path Ahead

With the Congress-AIMIM alliance, Hyderabad is poised for a period of transformative growth. The two parties have now set their sights on improving transportation, healthcare, and overall urban planning to meet the needs of the city’s rapidly growing population. This collaboration is expected to set a new standard for urban development in Telangana and propel the city to new heights.

This historic partnership marks the beginning of a new era for Hyderabad, where political cooperation takes precedence over rivalry, ensuring the city’s prosperity and continued development. Both Congress and AIMIM leaders are now focused on creating a better future for the people of Hyderabad.