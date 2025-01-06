Hyderabad: HYDRAA Officials Say Nearly All Constructions in Ayyappa Society Are Illegal

HYDRAA officials confirm that nearly all constructions in Ayyappa Society, Hyderabad, are illegal. The crackdown continues with demolitions as part of efforts to enforce urban planning laws and ensure compliance with regulations.

Hyderabad: In an ongoing crackdown on illegal construction, the Hyderabad Development and Regulatory Authority (HYDRAA) has demolished a seven-story building in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, which began on Sunday, January 5, 2025. This demolition is part of an extensive effort to remove illegal constructions that violate the city’s urban planning and safety regulations.

The authorities, using heavy cranes, proceeded with the demolition operation on Monday, following a clear directive from the High Court. The building, which had been constructed illegally on 684 square yards, was erected without proper approvals from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which had issued multiple notices to halt the construction. However, the builder allegedly continued with the construction, despite clear interventions and orders from the Court.

Court-Ordered Demolition of Illegal Structure

The High Court had previously ordered the demolition of the illegal structure, which had numerous violations. Reports indicate that GHMC had initially attempted to halt the construction by making holes in the building’s slab. However, the builder allegedly sealed the holes and proceeded with the addition of seven additional floors, further exacerbating the violations. As a result, the building became subject to demolition, in accordance with the High Court’s directive.

According to HYDRAA officials, the building in question is just one of several illegal constructions within Ayyappa Society. In the wake of this demolition, HYDRAA plans to continue with its efforts to dismantle unauthorized structures, focusing on those where the High Court has issued explicit instructions.

HYDRAA’s Ongoing Efforts to Address Illegal Construction

HYDRAA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath emphasized that nearly all constructions in Ayyappa Society are illegal. The demolition operation will focus on buildings where the High Court has provided clear orders. In addition to demolishing the structure, Ranganath confirmed that a report will be sent to the government identifying the officers responsible for permitting the illegal construction. This report will call for appropriate action to be taken against those responsible for the approval of such unauthorized developments.

Ranganath further clarified that HYDRAA would carry out a comprehensive review in collaboration with GHMC to prevent similar illegal constructions in the future. As part of this effort, the authorities plan to implement stricter measures and impose penalties to ensure compliance with city regulations.

Local Reactions and Future Demolition Plans

The demolition has sparked mixed reactions from local residents. While some have welcomed the action, appreciating the government’s firm stance against illegal constructions, others have expressed concerns about the impact on property values in the area. Regardless of public sentiment, the government remains committed to its stance on enforcing urban planning laws and maintaining the safety and integrity of the city’s development.

This demolition operation in Ayyappa Society is expected to set a precedent for further action against unauthorized buildings across Hyderabad. Authorities are determined to curb the spread of illegal constructions and ensure that future developments adhere strictly to regulations. As the demolition process continues, the government hopes to deter further violations and reinforce the importance of urban planning compliance in the city.