CM Revanth Reddy Announces Extension of Rythu Bharosa and Crop Loan Waiver Scheme

Hyderabad: In a bid to address the farming community’s concerns and gear up for upcoming local body elections, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the Rythu Bharosa scheme would be extended after Sankranti. He also confirmed the continuation of the Rs. 500 bonuses for fine rice varieties in the next season. Additionally, Reddy asserted that the crop loan waiver scheme, which has been a key promise for farmers, has been “completed.”

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Reddy said the Cabinet sub-committee, which was tasked with evaluating the Rythu Bharosa program, would soon submit its report and recommend the necessary modalities. The recommendations would then be discussed in the next assembly session, where the government would seek further opinions on how to proceed with the scheme.

Reddy’s announcement follows his previous claims that the Congress government had successfully completed the crop loan waiver, particularly for loans up to Rs. 2 lakh. According to the Chief Minister, the loan waiver, which was applicable for loans taken from December 12, 2018, to December 9, 2023, had already been executed for 25.35 lakh farmers, totaling Rs. 21,000 crore. He also clarified that a few loans were not considered due to human errors, but these would be reviewed.

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to target the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, accusing it of failing to implement its promised crop loan waiver. Revanth Reddy criticized the BRS for slashing the original crop loan estimates from Rs. 31,000 crores to Rs. 20,616 crores, explaining that bankers had included long-term loans dating before 2018 in the revised figure.

Further emphasizing his support for the farming community, Reddy urged farmers to cultivate fine rice varieties such as Telangana Sona, BPT, and HMT in the upcoming season. These varieties, he said, offer high yields and are in high demand within the state. To incentivize farmers, the government has promised to purchase all stocks of these rice varieties, offering a Rs. 500 bonus per quintal.

After procurement, the government intends to distribute the fine rice varieties to the public via ration shops and to SC/ST/Minority residential schools. These stocks will not be supplied to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), which is a departure from the usual process. This move is expected to benefit local farmers and ensure that the rice is used effectively within the state.

With elections on the horizon, Reddy’s announcements are seen as part of the Congress party’s strategy to solidify support among the rural electorate, particularly the farming community. The extended Rythu Bharosa scheme and continued support for farmers are expected to play a significant role in the political landscape as Telangana heads toward local body elections.