CM Revanth Reddy Joins Children’s Mock Assembly on Children’s Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated in the Children’s Mock Assembly programme held on the premises of SCERT office in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The programme was held on the occasion of Children’s Day. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other senior officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said such productive meetings are necessary for the society and the students should pay more attention to the questions raised by the members in the Legislative Assembly and the answers given by the government.

Opposition parties have the responsibility of questioning and exposing the government. Equal opportunities are being given to both Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. The Speaker owes the responsibility to run them efficiently,” he said.

The government should run the House in a coordinated manner despite the opposition creating ruckus. However, it is unfortunate that some forces have been trying to stall the proceedings and adjourn the House these days,” Revanth Reddy said.

Congratulations to all for organising the Children’s Mock Assembly in an inspiring manner, the Chief Minister said India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru introduced a revolution in the education and agriculture sectors and the people were now getting opportunities in the society because of their concerted efforts.

“Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had worked hard to implement compulsory education in the country. Similarly, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was credited with introducing the right to vote to the youth at the age of 18,” Revanth Reddy said.