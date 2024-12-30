CM Revanth Reddy Meets Satya Nadella to Discuss Job Creation and Skill Development Initiatives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant meeting held recently, CM Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana, met with Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, to discuss the progress of a major agreement aimed at generating 4,000 new jobs at Microsoft’s Hyderabad center.

The meeting also covered the future of the state’s Skill University, an ambitious project initiated by the Telangana government to promote skill development among the youth.

Key Discussions at the Meeting

The main focus of the meeting was the job creation agreement between Microsoft and the Telangana government, which is set to bring 4,000 job opportunities to the region, boosting the state’s employment landscape.

Job Creation at Microsoft Hyderabad Center: The expansion of Microsoft’s operations in Hyderabad and the associated job creation were central points of discussion.

The expansion of Microsoft’s operations in Hyderabad and the associated job creation were central points of discussion. Skill University Proposal: Revanth Reddy extended an invitation to Satya Nadella to actively participate in Telangana’s Skill University, which is designed to provide advanced training and skills to students in the state, fostering a competitive workforce.

Focus on Skill Development

With a focus on bridging the skill gap, the Skill University initiative aims to develop specialized programs in technology, engineering, and digital skills, aligning with the needs of modern industries like Microsoft. Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of corporate collaboration to ensure that education and training in Telangana align with global industry standards.

Invitation for Collaboration

The Chief Minister expressed his hope that Microsoft, under Satya Nadella’s leadership, would not only contribute to job creation but also support the university in nurturing a skilled workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of the tech industry.

Telangana’s Vision for Growth

This meeting highlights Telangana’s ongoing commitment to economic growth through job creation and skill development in the technology sector. The state government is working diligently to strengthen its position as a technology and innovation hub.