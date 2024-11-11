CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Comprehensive Pollution Control Plan for Hyderabad, Announces 3,000 New Electric Buses

Hyderabad: In a significant move to combat pollution and improve the city’s environment, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced plans to introduce a comprehensive pollution control policy for Hyderabad. As part of these efforts, he revealed that 3,000 new electric buses would be deployed in the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area to help reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

CM Revanth Reddy Addresses Pollution Control and Urban Development

Speaking at a function at the Transport Commissioner’s office, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the government’s commitment to reducing air pollution in Hyderabad. He emphasized the importance of a cleaner, greener city and stated that the new electric buses would be a crucial step toward sustainable public transport.

“We are committed to reducing pollution and making Hyderabad a more eco-friendly city. The introduction of 3,000 electric buses along the ORR will help reduce emissions and improve the quality of life for citizens,” said Revanth Reddy. The initiative is expected to significantly cut down the number of diesel and petrol-powered vehicles on the road, reducing air pollution levels.

New Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors Appointed

On the same occasion, CM Revanth Reddy congratulated the newly appointed Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors (AMVIs) and handed over their appointment letters. The event marked a milestone in the state’s transport sector, with the CM emphasizing the need for transparent and respectful interactions with the public in the delivery of services like licensing and vehicle registration.

The CM also reflected on the key decisions and achievements of the public government over the last ten months. He praised the efforts made to improve public services, emphasizing that the transport department should handle all services with respect and efficiency.

Telangana’s Focus on Employment and Education

In his address, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the Telangana government’s progress in providing job opportunities. He mentioned that in just ten months, 50,000 government posts had been filled, addressing the long-standing unemployment issues in the state. He also recalled his emotional experience of distributing appointment letters at LB Stadium, where he witnessed the joy of parents seeing their children secure jobs.

CM Reddy encouraged young people in rural areas to prepare for competitive exams and seize employment opportunities. He further stressed the need to promote education and empower students, especially those facing challenges due to unemployment.

Fighting Drugs and Social Challenges

The Chief Minister also addressed the growing drug abuse problem in the state. He called for strict action to prevent the entry of narcotics like ganja and other drugs into Telangana. He emphasized that the culture of consuming intoxicants at public events, such as housewarmings, should be eradicated.

Welfare Programs and Benefits for Citizens

CM Revanth Reddy shared several key welfare initiatives that have benefited Telangana residents:

Loan Waiver for Farmers : In the past ten months, ₹18,000 crore has been allocated to waive loans for over 22 lakh farmers.

: In the past ten months, ₹18,000 crore has been allocated to waive loans for over 22 lakh farmers. Free Travel for Women : Over 1.05 lakh women have benefited from free bus travel services, part of efforts to empower women and improve accessibility.

: Over 1.05 lakh women have benefited from free bus travel services, part of efforts to empower women and improve accessibility. Subsidized LPG for Women : Women are provided with gas cylinders at a subsidized rate of ₹500.

: Women are provided with gas cylinders at a subsidized rate of ₹500. Rajeev Health Scheme : Under the Rajeev Health Scheme, free healthcare services are being provided to over 10 lakh individuals.

: Under the Rajeev Health Scheme, free healthcare services are being provided to over 10 lakh individuals. Teacher Promotions and Transfers : 21,000 teachers received promotions, and 35,000 teachers were transferred after years of pending issues.

: 21,000 teachers received promotions, and 35,000 teachers were transferred after years of pending issues. Group I Exams: Despite numerous obstacles, the government successfully conducted Group I exams for 563 posts.

The Path to Telangana’s Future

CM Revanth Reddy concluded by reiterating that these efforts are part of Telangana’s broader vision for state rebuilding and sustainable development. He highlighted the government’s commitment to social welfare, environmental sustainability, and the overall well-being of citizens.

Event Attendance

The event was attended by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and senior officials from the Transport Department, who supported the Chief Minister’s vision for a better, more sustainable Telangana.