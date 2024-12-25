CM Revanth Reddy’s Medak Visit Causes Major Traffic Chaos for 40 Minutes

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Medak district, where he participated in Christmas celebrations by visiting the Medak Church. Prior to that, he also visited the Yedupayala Temple and offered prayers. Following the visit, the police imposed strict security measures across the district.

However, in an excessive show of enthusiasm, the police closed all the roads leading to Medak, causing severe inconvenience to commuters and vehicle owners. For about 40 minutes, travelers experienced extreme frustration as their vehicles were halted. Passengers and vehicle owners expressed strong anger at the police’s actions, questioning why the traffic was stopped.

When asked, the police responded, saying, “The Chief Minister is here, and we have orders from above. No vehicles are allowed until his convoy passes through.” The police made it clear that no vehicles or regular citizens would be allowed through until the convoy had passed.

The police’s actions led to significant unrest among travelers, who expressed their displeasure by saying, “This is Congress rule.”

At the Medak Church as well, the police showed excessive caution. They closed the gates of the church because Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was visiting. As a result, thousands of Christian devotees were left waiting outside for hours. A woman expressed her anger towards the police, criticizing the situation. She remarked that such incidents had never occurred during KCR’s 15-year tenure and blamed CM Revanth Reddy for causing severe disruptions to the common public.