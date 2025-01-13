Cold wave impact: Rajasthan govt shuts schools

Jaipur: As a severe cold wave continues to grip Rajasthan, the state government has announced holidays for students from Classes 1 to 8 across 25 districts, including the capital city Jaipur.

The decision to close schools comes in response to the intense cold conditions and dense fog, which have disrupted normal life and created challenging conditions for students.

In addition to the cold wave, Rajasthan is bracing for potential rain and hailstorms on January 15, further affecting the weather conditions.

The school closures impact several districts, including prominent ones such as Jaipur, Sikar, Kota, Tonk, Dausa, Barmer, Balotra, Jhunjhunu, and Jaisalmer, where students in the affected classes will remain at home. These school holidays are part of the state’s measures to ensure the safety and well-being of children, given the severe weather conditions.

Rajasthan School Closures and Extended Holidays: Affected Districts

According to the government order, school holidays have been extended for students in Jaipur, Nagaur, Deeg, Rajsamand, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Baran, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Ajmer, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Jhalawar, Tonk, Jalore, Sawai Madhopur, Dholpur, Sikar, Pali, Jaisalmer, Beawar, Kotputli-Bahror, Barmer, Balotra, and Khairthal-Tijara districts.

These holidays will vary from one to four days, depending on the severity of the cold wave in each district.

For example, in Sawai Madhopur, holidays have been declared for students from Class 1 to 8 from January 13 to 16. Similarly, districts such as Rajsamand, Beawar, Pali, Jalore, Bharatpur, Deeg, and Khairthal-Tijara will have holidays on January 13 and 14.

In Ajmer, the District Collector issued a late-night order on January 12, declaring holidays for students up to Class 5 from January 13 to 14, to mitigate the effects of the extreme cold.

These measures are in line with previous directives from the Director of Secondary Education, who authorized District Collectors on January 6 to declare holidays or adjust school timings in response to the cold wave.

Revised School Timings in Some Districts

While many districts have opted to close schools, some have made adjustments to school timings to ensure that students and staff are not exposed to the severe cold during early morning hours. In Jodhpur, for instance, the District Collector revised the school start times for January 13 and 14.

Students are now required to report at 10 a.m. instead of the usual 8 a.m., while staff members must report at 10 a.m. instead of 7:30 a.m. This change aims to minimize the impact of the cold during the morning hours.

Also Read | Winter Holiday Announcement: Schools to Remain Closed from January 1 to 15, Remedial Classes for High School Students

In Bikaner, the Collector announced a shift in the operating hours of both government and private schools. Schools will now function from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing a safer and more comfortable environment for students during the cold wave. However, no holidays have been declared in Bikaner as of yet.

Weather Forecast: Cold Wave, Rain, and Hailstorms Ahead

As Rajasthan faces ongoing cold weather, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 18 districts, including Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Kota.

This alert predicts cloud cover, rain, and hailstorms in some areas on January 15, which could further disrupt school activities and daily routines.

In addition to the rain and hail, dense fog warnings have been issued for 15 districts, further complicating transportation and visibility conditions, especially in the morning hours. These adverse weather conditions have led to the extension of school holidays for primary and middle school students across the affected districts.

Government Measures and Response to Cold Wave in Rajasthan

The cold wave in Rajasthan has prompted the state government to take various measures to ensure the safety of its citizens, particularly students. The state has authorized District Collectors to declare holidays for schools and adjust timings based on local weather conditions.

These decisions come as part of the government’s efforts to protect public health and minimize the risks associated with extreme cold, which can lead to illnesses such as hypothermia, respiratory infections, and other cold-related ailments.

In addition to the school closures, the government has also urged residents to take extra precautions to stay warm and safe during this period. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during early morning hours when the fog is at its densest and the cold is at its peak.