Complaint Filed Against Allu Arjun by Environmentalist

Hyderabad: A complaint has been filed against popular film actor Allu Arjun at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station by an individual, raising objections to the name given to his fan club, “Arjun Army.”

In his complaint, Bairi Srinivas Goud, the president of the Green Peace Environment and Water Harvesting Foundation, expressed concerns that the word “Army” should be reserved for the military, as it represents national security and integrity. He criticized Allu Arjun for using this term for his fan club, arguing that it was inappropriate and disrespectful to the armed forces.

Srinivas Goud pointed out that the term “Army” holds significant importance in the context of national defense and public service, and its casual use by Allu Arjun for his fan group could send the wrong message to the public. He further added that the actor, by using such a term without regard for its implications, had disrespected the significance it holds in relation to the country’s defense and sovereignty.

Also Read: Another Telangana Student Dies in Shooting Incident in the U.S.

The complainant has requested the police to register a case against Allu Arjun and initiate an investigation into the matter.