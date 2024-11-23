Congress Concedes Defeat in Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Claims MVA Setback

In a candid admission of defeat, the Congress has conceded that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is unlikely to form the government in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The Congress spokesperson, Supriya Shrinate, acknowledged the party’s loss midway through the vote counting, citing a lack of preparation time as one of the key factors behind the poor performance.

Speaking to the media, Shrinate said, “There should be a detailed discussion on EVMs, but today is not that day. The results have not come in our favour. We have learned a lesson. Mahayuti got more time to prepare, especially with the way the election dates were extended.” Shrinate also expressed disappointment, adding, “We had a good campaign in Maharashtra, but the results have not met our expectations.”

As of 11 AM on Saturday, early trends indicated a strong lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, with 220 seats, while the MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was leading in only 52 seats. Independents and smaller parties were leading in 13 constituencies. Despite the setback in Maharashtra, Shrinate noted that the party was optimistic about forming the government in Jharkhand, where the Congress-led alliance was ahead in the initial trends.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Claims Foul Play

While the Congress conceded defeat, its ally, Shiv Sena (UBT), raised concerns over the fairness of the election process. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that there was something amiss with the results, stating, “Kuch to gadbad hai (something is wrong)… This cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra. We know what the people of Maharashtra want.” Raut’s comments reflected the sense of disillusionment among Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters, who had hoped for a different outcome.

Maharashtra election results are opposite to our expectations.



We are happy that we have performed well in Jharkhand & we are going to repeat the govt in the state.



VBA Expresses Surprise at Results

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), another key player in the Maharashtra elections, also expressed surprise at the results. VBA leader Siddharth Mokale stated, “The public was against the Mahayuti, and they themselves would not have expected such results. Only BJP, Adani, and Ambani would have expected this outcome.” Mokale added that their workers were confident of winning several seats, particularly in constituencies where they were in close contention, but suggested that something might have changed after the voting took place. “The kind of big lead being shown for BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP was not expected,” he said.

Devendra Fadnavis Poised for CM Role

With the Mahayuti alliance’s significant lead, sources suggest that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is likely to assume the Chief Minister’s office again. Fadnavis, who has previously served as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, is expected to take the reins once more if the trends hold, marking another significant political win for the BJP in the state.

The final results are still being counted, but early trends point toward a clear victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra. The Congress’s defeat marks a tough blow for the MVA, which had hoped to retain power in the state. The next few hours will determine whether these trends hold and the BJP secures a decisive mandate, or if the opposition can mount a late comeback.

Stay tuned for more updates as the final results unfold.