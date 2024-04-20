North East

Congress demands repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur

The Congress has demanded repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur alleging that booths were captured and elections to two Lok Sabha constituencies in the northeastern state were rigged.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Congress demands repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur
Congress demands repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur

Imphal: The Congress has demanded repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur alleging that booths were captured and elections to two Lok Sabha constituencies in the northeastern state were rigged.

Related Stories
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
PM has no time to visit Manipur, govt too keen on Israel, says Rahul in Mizoram(video)
Umbrella Body of Civil Societies in Bengal to Support TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
JD-U’s Dual Approach: Part of INDIA Bloc, Yet Campaigning Solo

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of over 68 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies – Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur – on Friday.

Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra said the party has lodged a complaint with Manipur Chief Electoral Officer demanding repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in Outer Manipur constituency.

Speaking to reporters on Friday night, K Meghachandra said “Unidentified armed miscreants have been threatening Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and party election agents for some days.”

“We have lodged a complaint with the CEO Manipur for repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur and 11 polling stations in Outer Manipur,” he said.

The demand for repoll included three polling stations under Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s Assembly constituency of Heingang.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button