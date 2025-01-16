Congress Files Application in Supreme Court Supporting Places of Worship Act, 1991

New Delhi: The Congress has filed an application before the Supreme Court, seeking intervention in a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

The Act prohibits the filing of lawsuits to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from the status it held on August 15, 1947.

Congress Defends Places of Worship Act as Safeguard for Secularism

In its plea, Congress stated that the Places of Worship Act was enacted by Parliament to reflect the mandate of the Indian populace. The Act was also part of Congress’s election manifesto in the 1991 Parliamentary elections. The party argued that the Act is vital for safeguarding secularism in India.

The application further argued that the petitions challenging the Places of Worship Act were a motivated attempt to undermine the principles of secularism in India.

Importance of the Act in Promoting Equality and Secularism

Congress emphasized that the Places of Worship Act plays a pivotal role in promoting the right to freedom of religion and protecting secularism, which is a basic feature of the Indian Constitution. The law ensures equality among all religious groups and applies uniformly to places of worship of all communities, preserving their status as of August 15, 1947.

Congress’s Historical Role and Current Stance

The application highlighted that Congress, as a recognized national party, is the oldest functioning political party in India and the principal opposition in Parliament. Since its inception, the party has consistently fought for the rights and welfare of the Indian people.

Also Read: ISRO Successfully Docks Satellites as Part of SpaDeX Mission

Supreme Court’s Interim Order on Places of Worship Act

The Supreme Court’s Special Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, issued an interim order on December 12, stating that no new suits would be registered under the Places of Worship Act, 1991. The Bench also instructed that no final or effective orders be passed in pending cases until further directions. Additionally, the Union government was directed to file its reply within four weeks regarding the petitions challenging the Act.