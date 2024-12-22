Congress Govt committed to providing quality education for all: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy has reiterated the Congress government’s dedication to ensuring quality education for all sections of society.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Dr BR Ambedkar Educational Institutions in Baghlingampally on Sunday, Reddy highlighted government initiatives aimed at uplifting disadvantaged groups and addressing systemic gaps in the education sector.

The event also marked the 10th death anniversary of the institution’s founder, Gaddam Venkatswamy.

Dignitaries including Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MLAs Nagaraju and Vivek Venkataswamy, MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, former Minister Dr P Shankar Rao, College Secretary & former Minister G Vinod, and Correspondent Dr Saroja Vivek attended, along with alumni from across India and abroad. The celebrations honoured the institution’s legacy of educational excellence.

Minister Reddy discussed the Congress government’s efforts to revolutionize education in Telangana. He highlighted the launch of Young India Integrated Residential Schools, designed to provide English medium education up to the 12th standard, meeting international benchmarks.

“These schools, spanning 20-25 acres, focus on underserved communities, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes. We’ve initiated these schools in 60 constituencies and plan to establish one in all 119 constituencies, with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore,” he said.

Addressing primary education reforms, Reddy criticized the previous BRS government for its negligence. “They failed to recruit a single teacher in 10 years. In contrast, within six months of assuming office, we recruited 11,000 teachers and facilitated promotions and transfers. Additionally, we’ve appointed full-time Vice-Chancellors in all universities to fill long-standing vacancies,” he said.

Reddy also slammed the BRS government for undermining the fee reimbursement scheme, which had been a hallmark of the previous Congress regime. “Over Rs 5,197 crore in dues were left unpaid by the BRS government, causing many private colleges to shut down. The Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, is addressing this issue in a phased manner,” he added.

Praising Dr BR Ambedkar Educational Institutions, Reddy remarked, “Education is society’s greatest contribution. Unlike profit-driven institutions, Dr BR Ambedkar Educational Institutions focus on uplifting underprivileged communities without charging donations.” He lauded the Gaddam family for their commitment to serving Dalits, tribals, backward classes, minorities, and economically weaker sections.

Sharing his personal experience, Reddy recalled, “When I was in the 12th standard, my fee was just Rs 5. Education was more accessible then. I later joined the National Defence Academy, became a fighter pilot, and served as ADC and Comptroller to Presidents R Venkataraman and Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma.”

Encouraging further development, Reddy urged the Gaddam family to pursue autonomous university status to enhance flexibility in introducing new courses. He also commended initiatives such as providing free education to students scoring above 80 percent and refunding fees to meritorious students.

Paying tribute to Gaddam Venkatswamy, Reddy described him as a towering political figure who held positions including MLA, MP, Union Minister, PCC President, and CWC member.

“Today marks the 10th death anniversary of Gaddam Venkatswamy, fondly known as ‘Kaka’—a visionary leader who rose from humble beginnings to become a legend in politics. His sons, Vivek and Vinod, continue his legacy through remarkable contributions in education and public service. MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna is a rising star in Telangana politics,” he added.